49ers QB Brock Purdy Announces Post-Retirement Plans Amid NFL Season

Brock Purdy is under contract with the San Francisco 49ers through a five-year, $265 million extension, but he has already shared what he intends to do after his playing career. The quarterback, selected with the last pick in the 2022 draft, spoke about post-retirement plans while the 49ers are still in the middle of the NFL season.

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“Yeah, I don’t know, obviously, where in terms of, you know, we have our place in Tennessee, her family’s in Iowa, my family’s in Arizona.” Brock Purdy said on the Farm4Profit Podcast. “So that there would definitely have to be some decisions there. But I think having just space and land for animals, agriculture, that’s up our alley. Obviously, she’s from that. I’m falling in love with that more and more as I get older. The simplicity of having some land and growing your own things and doing things naturally and stuff. We’re big on that. So, I think that would be up our alley at some point, for sure.”

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Through eight games, the 49ers sit at 7 wins and 1 loss, and quarterback Brock Purdy is a big reason why. He has completed 163 of 236 passes, for 1,980 yards, 17 touchdowns, and just 5 interceptions. It is easily the most efficient stretch of his five seasons as a starter.

The rankings back that up. His 81.4 QBR is the best in the league, and his 17 touchdown passes put him sixth. He sits 14th in passing yards, so he is not piling up volume. He is just making his throws count.

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Away from the field, Purdy has a surprisingly down-to-earth side. When he was asked what his dream work would look like as a farmer, his answer came easily.

“Right now, I mean, I love just tall grass and getting in there with a tractor and a rotary cutter and just, like, cutting stripes and then looking back and seeing, dude, I just did that,” Purdy said. “Like, I found so much satisfaction in that. Um, I think also, maybe at some point, you know, growing some crops and stuff and harvesting that would probably feel really good.”

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Back on the football side, a lot of his success starts with how rarely he gets knocked around. Through San Francisco’s first four wins, Purdy has been sacked only eight times. Among quarterbacks with at least five starts, only Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, at seven, has been taken down less.

The numbers from PFF tell the same story. The 49ers rank first in pass blocking with a grade of 82.5, and their run blocking grade of 76.3 trails only the Chicago Bears at 78.1. Purdy says that kind of protection changes how he plays.

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“I think it’s huge,” Purdy said. “I think it just gives me confidence. The fact that I know that they’ve all played together, their communication and everything. I’ve played with them, understanding where I need to be in the pocket and just getting a feel for the flow of the game.”

The line is led by All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams and longtime coach Chris Foerster, and it has quietly put together one of its best seasons yet. The group opened 2026 by going four straight games without allowing a sack, a franchise record.

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All of it adds up to a team that is running the NFC West. San Francisco holds a +79 point differential, is unbeaten at home at 5-0, is perfect in division play at 3-0, and has won four of its last five.

What makes it even more remarkable is that Purdy, while playing some of the best football of his career, is already daydreaming about life after the game.