In 2005, the San Francisco 49ers lost 31-14 to the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City, the first regular-season NFL game ever played outside the United States, a game that made them pioneers of the league’s global push. Two decades later, with Commissioner Roger Goodell setting a goal of 16 international games a year, the team that helped start the movement is being asked to bear its costs by forfeiting profitable home games at Levi’s Stadium.

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“The 49ers have perfectly fine facilities at home, yet the team spent in the low seven figures to train in Colorado Springs this week in preparation for Mexico City’s 7,000-foot elevation, sources tell me,” The Athletic‘s Jonathan Jones, reporter. “On top of that, the Niners are losing out on millions in ticket sales.”

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Launched in 2007, two years after a landmark game in Mexico City, the NFL International Series takes regular-season games abroad to build a global fan base and secure international media rights.

The 2026 slate spanned four continents, seven countries, and eight stadiums. Alongside regular stops in London (three games), Munich, Madrid, and Mexico City, the league also debuted regular-season games in Melbourne, Rio de Janeiro, and Paris.

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Under the 17-game regular-season format, teams alternate between eight and nine home games each year. The league requires every franchise to give up a home game for an international game at least once every eight years, usually in a season when the team has nine home dates.

The 49ers consistently lead the NFL in net ticket revenue, generating $176 million in 2024, excluding luxury suites, which was $40 million ahead of the second-place Dallas Cowboys. Giving up a single regular-season game at Levi’s Stadium costs roughly $15 million to $20 million in general and club-seat gate receipts, plus millions more in luxury-suite, parking, and concession revenue that the team doesn’t share with the league.

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In 2026, the 49ers became the first team to play in two different international cities in nonconsecutive weeks. They opened Week 1 as the “away” team against the Los Angeles Rams in Melbourne, Australia, and closed the international slate in Week 11 as the “home” team against the Minnesota Vikings at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on November 22.

Even though it costs them a home game against Minnesota, 49ers leadership actively lobbied for the Mexico City home game.

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Mexico is one of the 49ers’ designated international markets, where the franchise ranks No. 1 in NFL merchandise sales and operates the league’s largest Spanish-language digital channel.

Owners can also treat the lost local ticket revenue as a marketing investment that could pay off in future international sponsorships and global media-rights deals.