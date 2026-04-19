49ers 7-Round Mock Draft: KC Concepcion Picked First as San Fran Fills Offensive Line Needs

It is now T-minus five days until the start of the 2026 NFL Draft. Over the past few weeks leading up to the draft, we at EssentiallySports have been crafting one 7-round mock draft a day for every team until we cover all 32 NFL teams. Today, our focus is on the San Francisco 49ers, who fully believe that if they have a good draft, they could win the Super Bowl in 2026.

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The 49ers have one of the most unique draft situations I’ve come across while doing these mocks. They own their first and second round picks, but outside of that, they only have four more picks, all of which come between No. 127 and No. 139. We haven’t been doing any trades in our mocks, but it feels like they’re definitely going to move at least one of those picks to either move up or gain more assets in the back half of the draft.

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Now, let’s get into the mock.

Round 1, Pick 27: WR KC Concepcion

Imago October 18, 2025: Arkansas defensive back Julian Neal 23 works to break up a pass intended for Texas A&M receiver KC Concepcion 7. Texas A&M defeated Arkansas 45-42 in Fayetteville, AR. /CSM Fayetteville USA – ZUMAcm9_ 20251018_faf_cm9_058 Copyright: xRicheyxMillerx

The big knock on KC Concepcion is his drops. He dropped seven passes last year and had a 10.3 percent drop rate. That’s extremely high, but if he can pass that, he could be a really good receiver in the NFL.

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Many think of him as a speedy wideout, but Concepcion is probably the second or third-best route runner in this draft class. Yes, he can beat defenders downfield and get behind the defense, but he’s also a threat over the middle in the intermediate passing game, and he can even do a lot of work around the line of scrimmage as a gadget player.

The 49ers entered this offseason with a big need at receiver. They went out and signed Mike Evans, but Concepcion is the perfect complement to him. They’re two very different wideouts, so he would open up a lot of things for Kyle Shanahan’s offense.

Round 2, Pick 58: OT Caleb Tiernan

Offensive tackle is a huge need for the 49ers. Trent Williams’ future with the team is in doubt; San Fran really needs to find his successor, and luckily for them, this offensive tackle class is extremely deep.

By the time the 49ers come back on the clock in round two, Caleb Tiernan should still be available. The Northwestern tackle has been one of the best pass blockers in the country for the past four seasons and is coming off a year where he allowed just 13 pressures in 402 pass blocking snaps.

I know a lot of fans want them to take an edge rusher in the first two rounds, but we still haven’t seen what Mykel Williams can do off the edge. I’d rather fill a position I know is a need rather than reach for a pass rusher that I might not actually need.

Round 4, Pick 127: OG Anez Cooper

Imago January 19, 2026: Miami running back Mark Fletcher Jr. 4 and Miami offensive lineman Anez Cooper 73 celebrate touchdown during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Miami Hurricanes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. /CSM. Miami Gardens United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20260119_zma_c04_379 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx

While tackle is a need for the 49ers, so is guard. The interior of their offensive line was a big reason why Christian McCaffrey only averaged 3.9 yards per carry last season, so finding a potential replacement at guard in this draft is paramount.

Luckily, there are still usually quite a few good guards available early on day three, and Anez Cooper could be one of them. The former Miami guard surrendered 12 pressures and one sack last year while earning a 67.4 run-blocking grade from PFF. He would be an upgrade over what San Fran has on the inside.

Round 4, Pick 133: S VJ Payne

I’m a big fan of VJ Payne, and I think there’s a chance he’s gone by this point, but a lot of mock draft simulators have him going in the fourth, so maybe I’m just higher than the consensus on him. Either way, the Kansas State product is 6 foot 3, 206 pounds, runs a 4.4-second 40-yard dash, and has a 35-inch vertical. He’s a great athlete with great size, and he played really well in 2025.

During his final season with the Wildcats, Payne allowed a 47.2 percent completion rate and 158 yards while picking off one pass and breaking up three more. He’s not the most physical guy, which limits what he can do in run defense, but he’s one of the better coverage safeties in this draft class. He would be able to step in and help out the 49ers’ secondary right away.

Round 4, Pick 138: CB Charles Demmings

Imago September 07, 2024:.North Texas Mean Green wide receiver Landon Sides 22 runs the ball as Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks cornerback Charles Demmings 6 readies to make the tackle during the 3rd quarter of the NCAA, College League, USA Football game between Stephen F Austin University and the University of North Texas at DATCU Stadium in Denton, TX. /CSM Denton USA – ZUMAc04_ 20240907_zma_c04_650 Copyright: xRonxLanex

Charles Demmings is my favorite Day 3 cornerback in this draft class. Not only did he have incredible production at Stephen F. Austin, allowing a 48 percent completion rate, 246 yards, and one touchdown with four picks and six PBUs in 2025, but he’s also a really good athlete, running a 4.41-second 40-yard dash with a 42-inch vertical at the combine.

San Fran doesn’t have a major need at the corner, but they could certainly afford to get better there. Demmings may not be a day-one starter, but he can be a solid rotational player, and I believe by year two or three, he could be an above-average starter.

Round 4, Pick 139: DE Nadame Tucker

Nadame Tucker is another player from a small school (Western Michigan), but he had a ton of production in 2025, logging 14 sacks and 61 pressures in his only year as a starter. He’s a bit of a late bloomer, but he was overlooked at Houston, and when he finally got his shot, he broke out.

I know I said edge rusher wasn’t a big need for San Fran, despite what everyone else says, but if you can find someone like Tucker in the fourth round, he’s worth taking a flier on. You can never have too many defensive ends, especially if you already filled your other needs earlier in the draft.