49ers Star Faces Suspension Threat After Season Fines Cross $100K

The NFL fined San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner a combined $65,673 for two hits during Monday night’s 23-17 win over the Washington Commanders. While neither play resulted in a penalty during the game, announced Saturday, the fines cover two separate fourth-quarter plays, both involving Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo.

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The league issued the fines after reviewing the game film. They mark Warner’s third and fourth fines of the 2026 season and bring him closer to a potential suspension.

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Fred Warner’s latest fines are for two plays

The fines stemmed from two separate plays. One initially drew a flag that was later picked up, while the other went unpenalized during the game.

The first play: Warner was initially flagged for tackling Okonkwo at the end of a 2-yard pass play in the fourth quarter. After consulting with the other officials, referee Adrian Hill announced that there was no foul, and the flag was picked up. It took place in the fourth quarter with about 14 minutes remaining.

The second play: Okonkwo caught a 3-yard pass later in the fourth quarter, but Warner reportedly used his helmet to initiate contact. Unfortunately, no flag was thrown. The play occurred with about seven minutes remaining. Had the officials called a penalty, the Commanders would have earned a first down and a fresh set of downs at Washington’s 43-yard line.

The amounts: ESPN’s Mike Garafolo reported that the $17,911 fine was for the hit on which the flag was picked up, while the $47,762 fine was for using the helmet to initiate contact on the play that went unpenalized. However, other outlets, including CBS Sports, have linked the amounts to the infractions differently, so the exact pairing remains unclear.

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Both fines fall under unnecessary roughness. One involves a hit on a defenseless player, while the other concerns using the helmet to initiate contact. The NFL reviews game footage for potential violations and can issue fines even when officials do not call a penalty during the game.

The LB’s total amount of ‌fines this season

These are not Warner’s first fines of the season, and the total has now grown considerably.

Week 3: After the 49ers’ 36-30 win over the Cardinals, Warner was fined for illegal use of his helmet against Trey McBride. He also got fined for a hip drop tackle. The total amounted to $41,793.

Week 6: Warner received $65,673 in fines for the two hits on Okonkwo.

Total: Warner has accumulated $107,466 in fines across four violations in 2026, based on the reported totals from Weeks 3 and 6.

The amounts also align with the league’s published fine schedule. Under the 2026 schedule, a first violation for impermissible use of the helmet carries a fine of up to $23,882, rising to $47,762 for a second violation. Those figures match Warner’s $23,882 fine in Week 3 and his $47,762 fine in Week 6.

How close is Fred Warner to a suspension?

The NFL increases disciplinary consequences for repeat offenders, and Warner now faces potential suspension risks in two categories. A player who is disciplined for three hits on defenseless players receives an automatic one-game suspension. A similar rule applies to hip-drop tackles, for which Warner was also fined in Week 3. Warner is reportedly two violations away from a suspension in each category.

This is also the first season under a revised fine system agreed to by the NFL and the players’ union. Under the one-year trial, players who receive only one fine in certain categories can get part of their money back at the end of the season. Repeat offenders, however, forfeit the full amount of their fines.

Under the reported rules, Warner would appear to be ineligible for a refund on helmet-related fines because he has received two. The league has not commented on his case.

The money collected through fines is donated to the Professional Athletes Foundation and the NFL Foundation. Players can appeal their fines, and if a fine is upheld, the league withholds the amount from the player’s next paycheck.

A standout season despite the issues

The fines come amid a strong season for Warner, who is 29 and in his ninth NFL season. After an ankle injury cut short his 2025 season, he has bounced back this year.

Warner has made his presence felt through the first six games, tallying 58 tackles and three pass breakups while forcing three fumbles. That last figure stands out in particular, as no other player in the league has forced more fumbles than he has.

The San Francisco 49ers’ LB is also closing in on several career milestones. His three forced fumbles are one shy of his career high of four, which he recorded in both 2023 and 2024. His three quarterback hits are four short of his career-high seven, set in 2019.

While Warner continues to deliver on the field, the growing number of fines adds another concern for the 49ers. With the NFL continuing to scrutinize his hits, avoiding further violations will be important as the season progresses.