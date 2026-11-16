49ers Star George Kittle Issues Apology to NFL Reporter For Disrespectful Remark Before Cowboys Game

George Kittle has built a career on flattening linebackers, so it was strange to see him backpedal over a birth year. The 49ers tight end decided he owed a reporter a very public do-over for a joke about age.

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Earlier in the week, during a Thursday locker room session, Kittle had teased Harrison Rich, who covers the 49ers for the San Francisco Chronicle, by joking that he was “not a fan of 22-year-old beat reporters.”

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Rich then posted a video on X in which Kittle steps to a 49ers podium and starts with a confession. He did not hide it.

“Um, also I just want to say I’m sorry for calling you out for being 22,” Kittle said.

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Rich said Kittle had not been calling him out and that he knew it. Kittle kept going anyway. He had a story ready, and it took him back to his rookie season.

“I just deal with so many young players now and I’m just like, you’re how old? I feel like Joe Staley my rookie year. He looked at me, he was like, ‘How old are you?’ And I was like, ‘I’m 23.’ He was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’”

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Staley was the longtime 49ers left tackle, playing for the team from 2007 to 2019, and he was a veteran in the room when Kittle arrived in 2017. Kittle is now 33, so the tables have fully turned.

His comeback to that memory was pure Kittle. He treated his own age as the punchline.

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“I’m like, my bad dude, I didn’t know this. I didn’t know it was a sin to be born in the 1990s. You were born in what year?” Kittle said.

Rich answered, “‘04,” which sent Kittle into one last round of apologies before he wrapped it up.

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“Oh jeez. I’m sorry. Oh. It’s alright. No, it’s okay. You’re doing a great job,” Kittle said.

That loose tone matched the rest of Kittle’s Cowboys week. On Thursday, he joked with reporters about his famous anti-Cowboys shirt.

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“Potentially. I don’t know if I can show that one again. I think I’d get suspended,” Kittle said.

He then explained why he would not retire the shirt.

“Why would I get a new one? The old one is like 3-0, let’s keep rocking it,” Kittle said.

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The shirt first appeared in October 2023, when he showed it after a touchdown in a 42-10 win over Dallas. The NFL fined him $13,659 for it. Kittle has said former 49ers linebacker Gary Plummer inspired the design.

He also had a message for Cowboys fans. Kittle said every fan base needs a friend who humbles it sometimes.

“If they don’t kick your legs out from underneath you once in a while, you can get way too big of an ego,” Kittle said.

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Then he went out and played his part. San Francisco beat Dallas 46-40 on Sunday, and Kittle caught six passes for 74 yards. His 20-yard reception helped set up the 49ers’ opening touchdown, which Deebo Samuel finished with an 11-yard catch.

The win moved the 49ers to 8-1. Kittle has now recorded at least 58 receiving yards in four straight games, and he led all 49ers with nine targets against Dallas.

Rich, for his part, got a nice story and an apology out of the week. Kittle got a reminder that in a locker room full of rookies, somebody will always be younger than he thinks.