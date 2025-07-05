41-YO American Legend Leaves Joe Burrow’s Ex-Girlfriend Stumped on 4th of July

“The King is back…and its pure American“. With 16-time champion Joey Chestnut coming back and squaring off in Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Competition, was there any doubt he wouldn’t finish without claiming the TOP DOG title? The legend rolled through his competition, eating a total of 70.5 hot dogs in his signature two-dog, two-bun style. Second place didn’t even come close, with just 46.5 hot dogs. Chestnut only had himself for competition. After all, he did set the record with 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, back in 2021.

Fans exalted in seeing him perform in the Fourth of July competition again, especially after Chestnut missed it last year. For 10 minutes, fans caused a ruckus as he scarfed down hot dog after hot dog. Chestnut cemented his status as an American Hero in the MLE. “I’m glad he came back. He’s an icon of July 4th — Uncle Sam, the bald eagle and Joey Chestnut” one fan said. But there was someone else who felt as mindblown and glad.

Olivia Holzmacher posted a screenshot of a chat on her story, where she wondered the same thing. Right after a story which featured a colorful array of 4th of July fireworks blasted across the night sky, she magnified a text that read “I wonder how Joey Chestnut feels rn“. Well… wouldn’t one be curious about how it feels to be hailed as a national hero? While everybody throws confetti at Chestnut, he doesn’t feel quite happy with his performance. “Man, I wish I didn’t need a couple more. I’m sorry guys,” Chestnut said after the scarf-fest. “My goal was 70-77 — I really wanted a little bit more.”

Chestnut secured his 17th title with his win yesterday, and the Mustard Belt returns to its rightful owner. As the No. 1 ranked MLE athlete in the world, having 55 records under his belt, and an unbeaten streak that stretches all the way back to 2016, he really is the best ever to do it. Joey doesn’t bite off more than he can chew; he chews it all.

Olivia wouldn’t be unfamiliar with the level of fame one receives at Chestnut’s level. After all, she did live that life with her former boyfriend Joe Burrow for a while. Let’s not forget that their relationship lasted seven years, from their time in college to December 2024. While Chestnut is the undisputed GOAT in Major League Eating, Joe Burrow is an absolute stud in the NFL. And sadly for Olivia or not, he seems to have moved on.

Joe Burrow dating Olivia Ponton?

On December 9, as the Bengals battled the Cowboys in the AT&T Stadium, chaos unfolded hundreds of miles away. Someone broke into Joe Burrow’s Ohio home. The shocking discovery came when model Olivia Ponton made the emergency call. Identified in the police report as an employee of the NFL star, Ponton told dispatchers that someone had “broken into my house.”

Later, the People revealed that Olivio Ponton and Bengal’s QB have been seeing each other for months. Which could mean they were together even when Burrow was dating Halzmacher? There is no clear answer to this question because the parties involved have remained silent about it. Joe addressed the breakup at the time and said, “So obviously everybody has heard what has happened. I feel like my privacy has been violated in more ways than one. And way more is already out there than I would want out there and that I care to share, so that’s all I got to say about that.”

Many have spotted Burrow and Ponton together at various events, including the Grand Prix in Miami and outings in New York City. Though the two haven’t officially confirmed their relationship, people have seen them going out on ‘dates.’ But this ‘relationship’ is getting increasingly real. And as summer rolls on, expect their joint headline-making to surge, both on game day and the runway.