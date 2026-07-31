“40 Pictures of Caleb Williams”: Liam Coen Calls Out NFL’s ‘Obsession’ With Bears QB While Jaguars Players Get No Coverage

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is a star, many would say. They’d bring up the Ice Man getting featured on the cover of Madden as a testament to his popularity. After all, he’s a big reason why the team has been able to turn itself around in the past few years. However, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen thought the attention was a bit too much.

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While Coen agreed that the Jaguars have to accept the reality of their struggles, he landed a snide comment on the Bears quarterback, claiming that Williams’ popularity makes it easier for them to accept it all.

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“It’s a gift from the heavens,” Coen said on 1010 XL before pulling out his phone. “[If I] look at the NFL Network website … I’m just curious if I see any photos or anything about the Jacksonville Jaguars. I think I’ll just scroll right on through. … I think I’ll see 40 pictures of Caleb Williams and I won’t see a single thing about any of our players on here.

The Jaguars have only recently reclaimed a good position in the league, posting a 13-4 record in 2025. This followed seven years of finishing with under 10 wins, five of them being losing seasons. Coen’s first year was a saving grace for the team, but it hasn’t been talked about enough.

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Quarterback Trevor Lawrence delivered his career-best season last year. And yet, he was ranked No. 62 on the NFL’s Top 100 ahead of the 2026 season. Sports Illustrated’s John Shipley regarded Lawrence as the “most criminally underrated quarterback” ever.

However, the Jags’ rather quiet offseason might have led to the team being ignored by the media, according to Yahoo! Sports’ Frank Schwab. He pointed out that the franchise made no flashy moves, signing only six free agents. The most talked-about development of the team might have been Trevor Lawrence ‘cutting’ his signature locks for the team’s schedule release.

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However, the lack of attention might really be a blessing for the team.

Day 1 of the Jags’ training camp raised a lot of red flags. The offensive line still has some problems, as veteran left tackle Cole Van Lanen is still recovering from his Week 18 injury and remains on the Active/PUP list. Backup lineman Garrett DiGiorgio is also unavailable.

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Rookie Emmanuel Pregnon had a tough first day lining up against veteran defensive lineman Arik Armstead, while backup linemen Jerome Carvin and Ricky Lee struggled against Jacksonville’s defensive line. The linebacker position is also a concern after Jack Kiser left with an injury that needed an MRI.

The passing game also looked shaky on the first day of training camp. Lawrence missed a few throws, and Jakobi Meyers and LeQuint Allen dropped passes.

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“I thought it was a little sloppy in terms of drops and some inaccuracy, just not throwing and probably catching a ton with each other,” Coen told the press of the first day. “I don’t like to see the ball on the ground as much as it probably was today. But I was pleased with some of the back and forth, and some of the hits in the run game as well.”

However, he also asserted that the Jags are a side that now commands some respect.

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“We haven’t done anything to rest on our laurels here. Last year was about finding an edge and creating an edge. And now we are attacking these edges with a relentless pursuit.”

Will Liam Coen live up to his claims? We will have to wait and watch.