$42.40 Billion American Conglomerate Forced to Issue Tom Brady Statement After Boston Reporter Unloads on Patriots Legend

A Boston reporter just put Tom Brady on blast for hypocrisy over a new Pizza Hut ad, forcing the $42.40 billion parent company to publicly defend its star endorser. Earlier this week, Brady’s new Pizza Hut commercial aired, and with it came a reminder of how much he’d changed in terms of his endorsements. Surprisingly, Pizza Hut came back with a witty reply to the criticism.

“10 years ago Tom Brady only ate spirulina and avocado ice cream and called soda “poison for kids.”,” wrote NFL writer Ben Volin on X. “Now he’s doing commercials for Pizza Hut.”

Soon enough, Pizza Hut replied to the senior NFL writer of the Boston Globe, Ben Volin.

“Great recognizes great🤝” wrote Pizza Hut on X.

The Yum! Brands 42.4-billion-dollar company appeared to be forced to step in as Volin’s comments quickly became a talking point. During the commercial, Tom Brady acted as a delivery boy who completed pizza deliveries because he missed saying “hut.” At the last house, an old woman tackled him, which made Brady say, “roughing up the passer.” The commercial concluded with them having a slice of pizza, with Brady putting an ice pack on his head.

Yum! Brands owns Pizza Hut, and Brady is often referred to as one of the greatest football players. It very much suits the “great” synonym for both of them, which was what the response aimed to go for.

This latest wave of criticism is nothing new for Tom Brady. Just last February, Brady and Snoop Dogg found themselves under fire after their Super Bowl LIX ad meant to combat hate backfired, with fans calling the execution forced and tone-deaf. What was designed as a powerful message instead became viral fodder, reminding everyone that even Brady’s off-field moves are rarely free from scrutiny.

Over the years, TB12 has worked with various brands, but it wasn’t always like this. Brady did say soda is “poison for kids” in October 2015 during an interview at Boston’s WEEI Radio Station. A decade later, though, his endorsement strategy seems to have changed. While Brady found support in Pizza Hut, there is still work to do on the NFL front for the Las Vegas Raiders during the playoff season.

Tom Brady could help in reshuffling the Raiders’ roster linked to John Harbaugh

Soon after the firing of head coach Pete Carroll on Black Monday by the Las Vegas Raiders’ owner, Mark Davis, Tom Brady posted a story on Instagram of him going to the Allegiant Stadium. The story did not say much, but it is believed that Tom Brady’s special role in Las Vegas was the reason for it.

With John Harbaugh’s stunning departure from Baltimore after 18 seasons, his name has become the top coaching target around the NFL. According to The Daily Mail, the Las Vegas Raiders, with Tom Brady as a minority owner, are reportedly ready to pounce.

Brady’s growing influence in Raiders football operations is feeding speculation that Vegas could aggressively pursue Harbaugh to lead a full rebuild around the No. 1 overall pick and shift the franchise’s direction. The unexpected coaching market shakeup has suddenly turned the Raiders’ vacancy into one of the most intriguing spots in the league.

The Raiders are in for a complete shuffle, and this includes not only the HC. Special teams coordinator Tom McMahon and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly were also fired during the season. It is now up to Brady and Spytek to make the best decisions for the franchise. With the No. 1 pick at the 2026 NFL Draft after finishing the season with a 3-14 record, it’ll be interesting to see which direction the franchise goes in from here.