49ers vs. Browns Injury Report: 2 Starters Ruled Out For Kyle Shanahan as Kevin Stefanski Faces Quadruple Setbacks

The Cleveland Browns are looking forward to a challenging clash against the San Francisco 49ers. Struggling with a 3-8 win-loss record so far, Kevin Stefanski’s team now has a long list of players on the injury reserve. Let’s dive in to a detailed report.

Cleveland Browns injuries: Dillion Gabriel, Jamari Thrash, and more

The Browns have several players listed on the final injury report for Week 13. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel remains under concussion protocol. He suffered a concussion during Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens and missed the Week 12 game.

Wide receiver Jamari Thrash, on the other hand, is also dealing with a foot injury. Despite being on the injured list, he did fully participate in the recent practice session. Although this hinted at some improvement, his game-day availability still remains uncertain.

The team ruled out a few other players on both their defense and offense. This includes Alex Wright (quad), Adin Huntington (quad), and Brenden Bates (ankle), who will not play. Running back Jerome Ford is also listed as questionable due to a hamstring issue. He was limited in practice, so the Browns may wait until game day to decide if he suits up.

The injury report for Week 13 also lists Tyson Campbell (cornerback) as recovering from a hip issue. The recent practice sessions saw him practicing on a limited basis.

San Francisco 49ers injuries: Latest update on Brock Purdy, Ricky Pearsall and more

When it comes to injuries, the San Francisco 49ers are pretty much sailing on the same boat as their Week 13 opponents. However, some have returned to practice. Quarterback Brock Purdy has a toe injury, but according to the latest reports, he practiced fully this week. Thus, fans are expecting him to start this week, but there is no official confirmation on his status yet. Receiver Ricky Pearsall, on the other hand, missed time with a knee (PCL) injury lately, but has returned to full practice participation.

Guard Dominick Puni is listed with a shoulder issue, but was marked as a full participant in practice. Among the non-star players, linebacker Luke Gifford is also dealing with a hip injury. However, his recent return to full practice added positive news to the overall situation. Lineman Robert Beal Jr. had been in concussion protocol but is now practicing fully. However, despite several returns, lineman Sam Okuayinonu remains out due to an ankle injury.

With Purdy and Pearsall back on the field for practice, along with Puni, Gifford, and Beal healthy enough for Sunday, it is clear that the San Francisco is not at full strength, but many starters seem ready. Okuayinonu, on the other hand, also remains sidelined, or very close, for the clash against the Cleveland Browns. With multiple stars injured, which team do you think will walk out with the victory?