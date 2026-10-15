4 Arrested Months After Shooting of 49ers Star Keion White as Investigation Takes Major Turn

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Keion White was shot in the ankle during a shooting outside a San Francisco nightclub in February. The incident triggered a major investigation involving more than 50 search warrants across California and Georgia, with assistance from over 250 law enforcement officers. Now, months after the shooting, authorities have announced four arrests in connection with the case.

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The Los Angeles Police Department arrested Gregory Walker on Friday. According to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, Walker is accused of being the gunman who shot White. He faces additional charges, including causing great bodily injury, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a concealed firearm by a felon, and possession of a loaded firearm by a felon.

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The other arrests took place across multiple cities. Curtis Green was booked in San Francisco on misdemeanor weapons charges. Atlanta police arrested Marquis Davis, reportedly finding him in possession of prohibited substances. Meanwhile, Stockton police arrested Antoine Washington, who was allegedly found with a loaded firearm and prohibited substances.

San Francisco Police Chief Derrick Lew explained how the confrontation unfolded during a press conference.

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“It started when multiple suspects, some brandishing firearms, confronted the 49ers player, which then led to a physical altercation between the group and the victim, who was shot in the leg,” Lew said at the press conference.

He also outlined the scale of the investigation, saying, “What started as a shooting investigation expanded rapidly… This kind of violence is unacceptable in San Francisco, and we devoted significant resources to holding the perpetrators of this incident accountable.”

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Jenkins also welcomed the arrests, stressing the city’s stance on gun violence.

“We will not tolerate any type of violence in our city, but certainly not gun violence,” Jenkins said. “We had a great, amazing Super Bowl weekend that ended with this incident. I am just so thankful to the San Francisco police that we are being able to hold those accountable who sadly chose violence on that night.”

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For White, the shooting meant surgery and a difficult recovery, although he later described how he initially struggled to realize the extent of his injury. The arrests mark a significant development in the investigation.

What Really Happened to Keion White?

White opened up about the shooting and the surgery required to repair his ankle.

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“I got shot,” White said. “It was a gunshot to the foot. I broke my talus bone, so I had to have surgery, two screws in there. But yeah, brush it off. Literally was making jokes as I was going to the hospital, so I don’t really be too serious.”

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He also recalled how he reacted in the moments after the incident.

“Nah, the funny part is I was actually the one calming everybody else down. I don’t really take a lot of things seriously. I didn’t know I got shot until like five minutes after, as I was walking around.”

According to the San Francisco Police Department’s investigation, witnesses told its Strategic Investigation Unit that they heard two gunshots around 4 a.m. Paramedics then transported White to the hospital, where doctors treated the gunshot wound and treated his fractured talus bone.

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Even after undergoing surgery, White found a way to joke about the hardware in his ankle. Reflecting on the two screws used to stabilize the joint, he remarked, “I got screws in each ankle now, so I’m symmetrical.”

His recovery has required continued care, but White has offered encouraging updates. He said he was feeling “pretty good” and described the incident as a “touch-and-go” situation.

In 2021, while playing pickup basketball during his time at Georgia Tech, he injured the same ankle after it turned sideways. He initially thought it was dislocated, but an X-ray revealed a fracture that required surgery. White missed eight games that season.

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Despite the setbacks, White has returned to the field with San Francisco. He has recorded one fumble return, three sacks, nine tackles, and four quarterback hits. Now, he’s expected to go up against the Washington Commanders in Week 6.