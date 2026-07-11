4 NFL QBs Yet to Receive A Contract Despite Signing For Respective Teams Months Ago

The 2026 NFL Draft may be in the rearview mirror, but as it stands, not every rookie has officially put pen to paper.

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Specifically, four rookie quarterbacks selected in the 2026 NFL Draft have still not signed their contracts nearly three months after their selection by their respective teams. Those four are Fernando Mendoza, Ty Simpson, Carson Beck, and Drew Allar.

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1. Fernando Mendoza (Las Vegas Raiders)

Fernando Mendoza was the No. 1 overall pick by the Las Vegas Raiders. As the top selection in the draft, his rookie deal is worth $57.27 million, fully guaranteed. Under the NFL’s rookie wage scale, the overall value of the contract is largely predetermined based on draft position. However, Mendoza is also due a $38.11 million signing bonus, and according to reports, the delay centers on the structure and timing of that payout rather than the total value of the contract.

Former NFL agent Joel Corry reported that the Raiders have historically paid first-round signing bonuses in installments, while recent No. 1 overall picks have received theirs in a lump sum, making the payment schedule a key point in negotiations. Corry also noted that other negotiable items, including offset language and the wording surrounding the voiding of guarantees, are among the limited contract terms that can still be discussed under the NFL’s rookie wage scale.

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2. Ty Simpson (Los Angeles Rams)

Like Mendoza, Ty Simpson remains unsigned. The No. 13 overall pick by the Los Angeles Rams is in line for a four-year, $25.41 million rookie contract, including a $14.91 million signing bonus.

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While the Rams and Simpson have not publicly disclosed the reason for the delay, contract experts have suggested negotiations over contract language and bonus structure are common for top draft picks, with early first-round deals often setting precedents for those selected later. Corry believes Simpson’s negotiations could ultimately hinge on Mendoza’s agreement, as the Rams quarterback’s camp may seek a similar signing-bonus structure after the Raiders finalize the No. 1 overall pick’s deal.

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The Rams also have a history of excluding offset language from first-round rookie contracts, including Jared Verse’s deal in 2024, which could further shape negotiations. Simpson is represented by veteran agent Jimmy Sexton, who has negotiated multiple contracts with Los Angeles in recent years through quarterback Matthew Stafford.

3. Carson Beck (Arizona Cardinals)

Carson Beck, the No. 65 overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals, is set to receive a four-year rookie deal worth $7.41 million with a signing bonus of approximately $1.8 million.

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Although third-round contracts are significantly smaller than first-round deals, Beck also remains unsigned, and no specific sticking point in negotiations has been publicly reported. However, quarterbacks often have slightly greater flexibility than other rookies to negotiate details such as guarantee language despite the NFL’s slotting system. Beck, the first pick of the third round, is also positioned near the second-round cutoff, where guaranteed money becomes a larger negotiating point.

4. Drew Allar (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Drew Allar, selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 76 overall pick, is expected to sign a four-year contract worth $7.10 million with a signing bonus of roughly $1.6 million. Like Beck, his rookie earnings represent a temporary drop from what he reportedly made through NIL opportunities during his final college season.

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According to Steelers.com writer Bob Labriola, Allar is Pittsburgh’s only remaining unsigned draft pick. Labriola noted that while the quarterback has participated in the offseason program despite not having a signed contract, he will not be permitted to report to training camp until his deal is finalized. “In my opinion, it would be the height of short-sightedness for Allar to miss any training camp,” Labriola wrote.

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Save for Fernando Mendoza, the other three quarterbacks have remained largely quiet, making no public statements regarding their contract situations. Notably, no reports have indicated that any of the four players are seeking changes to the overall value of their rookie deals, with the outstanding issues instead believed to involve contract language and payment structure.

Since the NFL introduced its rookie wage scale in the 2011 collective bargaining agreement, first-round rookie holdouts have become increasingly uncommon. Last year’s dispute involving Shemar Stewart and the Cincinnati Bengals over contract language was one of the few recent exceptions, while Roquan Smith’s 2018 negotiations marked the previous notable first-round holdout.

With training camps set to begin later this month, the remaining negotiations are expected to accelerate. While unsigned rookies can take part in certain offseason activities under temporary participation agreements, they must have signed their contracts before reporting for training camp and participating in full-contact practices.

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For now, there is little indication that any of the four situations amount to a traditional rookie holdout. Instead, they appear to reflect the final stages of negotiations over secondary contract terms, issues that are typically resolved before training camp opens.