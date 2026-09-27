“$14,000 Is Insane”: Deion Sanders’ Son Shilo Faces Financial Hurdles While Trying To Buy New Home Amid Bankruptcy Trial

House hunting is stressful enough without your bank account getting involved in the drama. Shilo Sanders found that out the hard way while touring apartments in Miami, trying to find a place that captured the same vibe he loved during his Tampa days. However, a $14,000 expense, he says, is simply unaffordable.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“So, everyone, just so you know, I do a lot of business from where I live at,” Shilo Sanders said in a YouTube Video. “So, my rent is usually written off. So, that’s like 30% off of what you usually have to pay. But still, even $14,000 is insane for rent. At that point, you might as well just buy in Texas.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The apartment was sleek, modern, and minimal, with floor-to-ceiling windows that had Shilo slightly on the edge. He is a little scared of heights, and used to stay at a similar height in Tampa Bay, too. But he got over his fears, which is why he agreed to come look at the place, located in Edgewater. The view from the windows of the river ahead really appealed to Sanders, though.

But as soon as he heard $14,000, he walked straight to the elevator, and pressed the button repeatedly. There was no way he was staying here.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a YouTube vlog last year, he toured Miami properties, and one realtor showed him a $5 million luxury condo, assuming price wasn’t an issue. Sanders quickly corrected that assumption, asking the realtor how often he watched football and whether he’d ever seen him play. When he said no, Sanders told him he clearly didn’t know what a trust fund was, adding, “I ain’t get that.”

Shilo’s house-hunting series comes after he testified for his bankruptcy trial hearing, which ran from August 31 to September 4. He’d also given fans a virtual tour of the Airbnb he was staying at.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Last week, I stayed at one of the most expensive Airbnbs in Denver,” he said. “In the middle of downtown Denver, this is what $900 a night gets you.”

He even floated the idea of throwing a get-together there, with a roof terrace, nearby restaurants, and Coors Field just steps away. It was a multi-storeyed Airbnb, spacious enough for the party Sanders had in mind.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shilo filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy after a $11.89 million default judgment landed on him, tied to a 2015 altercation with John Darjean, a school security guard, from when the former safety was in high school.

If the court decides the injury was intentional, that debt sticks. If his self-defense claim holds up, he walks away owing nothing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The five-day hearing wrapped without a verdict, and nothing is expected until after November. However, the trial hasn’t been without some dramatic developments.

What’s stalling things is missing footage that everyone seems to be searching for. Judge Michael E. Romero put it plainly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It just appears real obvious that there is some missing video that no one seems to have been able to find,” Romero said.

Darjean claims it was stolen.

The testimony has been shifting too. One key witness walked back part of what they said earlier, and a former student named Deonte Lee claimed Sanders elbowed Darjean first before throwing punches. Sanders, for his part, said he was the one being choked and blacked out before finally breaking free.

ADVERTISEMENT

Darjean himself collapsed in court on September 3, after two hours of taking the stand.

Through it all, Deion Sanders has stayed in his son’s corner.

“Praying for my baby that people see what really transpired,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Shilo keeps looking at places around Miami, still chasing that perfect mix of space, privacy, and location, all while the $11.89 million question hangs unresolved.