John Madden was easily one of the most iconic figures in the NFL world, known for his legacy as a championship coach with no losing seasons, as a beloved broadcaster and analyst, and as the origin of the name of the Madden NFL video games. So, when Amazon Prime announced they were making a biopic about the beloved figure, fans and NFL media personalities were excited beyond belief. That was, until the movie premiered.

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According to a clip of the November 19 episode of Stugotz’s Fox Sports Radio show posted on X, co-host and analyst Sal Licata did not hold back while explaining exactly how badly Prime messed up the biopic. Unfortunately, Nicolas Cage also came under fire for his portrayal of Madden.

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“This movie was so bad that it actually may tarnish if not flat out ruin John Madden’s legacy. That’s how bad this piece of trash is,” Licata said. “This was not even just about how bad Nicolas Cage is. And by the way, I liked him. Face/Off, Moonstruck. I was a Nick Cage fan. I think the whole movie – It’s shocking to me that professionals like Amazon, whoever puts this thing [out], how could you make a movie that bad and that goofy? It was like a cartoon-type movie. It was like making a mockery movie of John Madden. And this is what young kids’ lasting image of Madden is going to be, this stupid movie with Nick Cage.”

Stugotz, aka Jon Weiner, agreed with Licata’s assessment, pointing out that Cage was an objectively terrible casting choice for Madden, suggesting that the casting directors should have gone with someone like Frank Caliendo. But Licata explained that it wasn’t just the casting choice that bothered him, but the heavy use of prosthetics and exaggerated acting that made it seem like a caricature or an SNL skit rather than a serious biopic celebrating the beloved coach and broadcaster.

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Taylor Vippolis, who was also in attendance, chimed in, saying that the movie had fallen into “it’s so bad it’s good” territory, because one had to really watch it to understand why the biopic had gotten so much backlash. Licata was simply floored by the fact that the creators had managed to ruin the movie completely despite having elite actors like Cage and Christian Bale playing Madden and Al Davis respectively. He explained that despite going in with very low expectations, he had still been unable to sit through the entire one-hour-50-minute movie, giving up about an hour and a half into what he called “garbage.”

“You know, I went in with a low bar as well based off of the reviews and the early trailers. I was like, wow, I can’t believe they’re ruining this,” Licata added. “Let me give it a chance. And even with that, I was like, this is the dumbest thing ever. I couldn’t even take it seriously… The problem was the whole goofy premise.”

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‘Madden’ suffered from a serious mismatch in tonality, with multiple moments of forced slapstick comedy taking away from the gravity of John Madden’s career achievements, the diagnosis of his bleeding ulcers that forced him to quit coaching, and the strain that his career put on his relationship with his family.

The movie also failed to delve into some of the most significant conflicts of his life properly, which led to the portrayals feeling superficial and unresolved. The biopic also suffered from a pacing issue, which made some of the phases of Madden’s life feel rushed.

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Vippolis, who admitted that he planned to watch it that night, revealed that the movie’s rating on Rotten Tomatoes had initially been even lower than its current one: rising to just 21% from an abysmal 13%.

At the time of writing, Madden has 15% from 33 reviews on the Tomatometer. On IMDB, it is rated 5.6/10 from just over 2,100 reviews.