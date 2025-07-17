FOX Announces Brand-New Show With Erin Andrews After Firing Joy Taylor, Emmanuel Acho & Others

Erin Andrews is no stranger to high-stakes live television—but now, she’s bringing that same magnetic presence to primetime unscripted entertainment. After months of quiet contract buzz, FOX has not only locked in Andrews with a fresh deal but also announced her next headline project: co-hosting the network’s biggest new game show for Fall 2025.

The show? 99 To Beat. And it’s nothing short of a spectacle. The unscripted reality game show drops into a newly revamped FOX lineup that leans heavily into adrenaline-pumping, family-friendly formats—just as the network shakes off a wave of high-profile talent exits and sports media shakeups.

The announcement came via FOX’s official unscripted arm, @realityclubfox, which shared a sneak peek of the show on Instagram with the caption: “One million dollars is on the line 💰 but only if you can beat the other 99.” Andrews will host 99 To Beat alongside actor and comedian Ken Jeong, known for The Hangover and The Masked Singer. Produced by Initial and Znak TV under the Banijay umbrella, the U.S. version is adapted from a hit Belgian format created by VRT and De Chinezen—and it’s already sparked buzz.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In 99 To Beat, 100 contestants compete in a series of bizarre and unpredictable physical challenges—everything from boiling an egg to peeling potatoes to estimating the weight of a llama. The twist? You don’t need to finish first. Just don’t finish last. The lowest performer in each round is eliminated until one contestant stands alone to claim the grand prize. Originally billed with a $100,000 top payout, FOX stunned contestants during taping by raising the reward to $1 million, which reportedly triggered “incredible excitement – and lots of tears.”

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reality Club FOX (@realityclubfox) Expand Post

The 10-episode season was filmed from May to June 2025 and premieres Wednesday, September 24 (9–10 PM ET/PT)—airing immediately after the fourth season of The Floor, hosted by Rob Lowe. FOX’s new programming slate also features Celebrity Weakest Link (Jane Lynch), Next Level Baker with Gordon Ramsay’s holiday specials, and Fear Factor: The Next Chapter, a survivalist reboot. But Andrews’ show is clearly the centerpiece of the push toward unpredictable, mass-appeal unscripted TV.

A household name for her NFL sideline reporting and Dancing With the Stars run, Andrews is embracing a new chapter—one that blends her sharp instincts with the charm that’s made her a fan favorite for nearly two decades. This project marks the latest step in her ongoing partnership with FOX. Although the network never formally announced her new contract, they heavily signaled her return during the 2025 NFL schedule reveal and upfronts presentation in May. With 99 To Beat, FOX makes the partnership official—and puts Andrews at the forefront of their biggest fall play.

The shadow behind the spotlight: FOX’s July 2025 shakeup

The ‘celebration’ around Andrews’ new role came amid one of the most dramatic weeks in FOX Sports history. On July 14, 2025, the network executed a sweeping overhaul of its FS1 weekday programming, firing more than a dozen on-air personalities and canceling three major shows.

The talent purge—the largest in the network’s history—was prompted by falling ratings, legal turmoil, and strategic realignment. Those let go include a roster of high-profile names:

Joy Taylor

Emmanuel Acho

Craig Carton

Mark Schlereth

Danny Parkins

LeSean McCoy

Chase Daniel

James Jones

Paul Pierce

Michael Irvin

Keyshawn Johnson

FS1 also pulled the plug on three daily shows: Speak, The Facility, and Breakfast Ball.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Among all the exits, Joy Taylor’s release drew the most attention. With FOX since 2016 and a familiar face on flagship shows, Taylor was already under suspension following her involvement in a January 2025 lawsuit filed by former FOX Sports hairstylist Noushin Faraji. The lawsuit included allegations of misconduct, including bullying a colleague and inappropriate behavior toward executives. Taylor denied all claims, but the controversy—and suspension—ended in her termination.

via Imago Credit: @joytaylortalks Instagram

Also named in the lawsuit, Emmanuel Acho addressed his firing with a cryptic message on social media: “In sports, when you’re not good enough, you get cut. In TV, when you’re not good enough, you get cancelled… I trust God.” With FOX moving toward a new generation of talent and lighter, buzzier programming formats, the firings appear to be part of a larger shift. Andrews’ new hosting gig is now part of that new direction—a mix of legacy familiarity and high-stakes novelty.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With its reinvigorated Fall 2025 slate, FOX is banking on high-octane formats and seasoned faces like Erin Andrews to anchor a new unscripted era. 99 To Beat isn’t just a show—it’s a reset button. And as the network shakes off the dust of controversies and cutbacks, it’s leaning on authenticity, fun, and proven talent to carry the torch.

For Erin Andrews, that torch is burning brighter than ever.