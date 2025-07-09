Fox Announces Major Change for Tom Brady’s Colleagues After Terry Bradshaw Confirmed Retirement Plans

Fox isn’t letting its biggest stars slip away, especially with Tom Brady settling into his broadcasting role. The channel is making some major moves to keep its NFL coverage lineup intact, locking down two of its biggest stars just as the iconic Fox NFL Sunday show faces some big changes. Sources say Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson – two of the network’s most recognizable faces – have scored lucrative contract extensions, keeping them away from rival networks. Both have been key parts of Fox’s NFL coverage.

But while Fox secures its present, change is coming for its legendary Fox NFL Sunday crew. The show’s 31-year reign as TV’s top pregame broadcast is facing a transition phase, starting with Jimmy Johnson’s retirement. The 81-year-old coaching icon called it quits earlier this year, with Fox even airing a heartfelt AI-generated tribute to him during the Super Bowl. And he might not be the last original cast member to step away – Terry Bradshaw, now 76, has openly admitted his days are numbered, joking that he’s “pushing it” if he sticks around much longer.

For now, though, fans can relax knowing Andrews and Thompson aren’t going anywhere. Their extensions buy Fox some stability as the network figures out how to refresh its aging pregame show without losing what made it special. Brady’s presence already signals a new era – and with these two staying put, at least some things will remain familiar.