Fox CEO Finally Breaks Silence on ‘Tension’ With NFL After Rupert Murdoch-Trump Intervention Update

The relationship between FOX and the NFL has been longstanding, but over the past year, a lot of questions have been raised about its legitimacy. With the rise of streaming platforms, the broadcasting rights have been widely distributed, but this has caused a lot of problems for companies like Fox. With reports emerging that the ten-year deal between the NFL and the renowned broadcaster has an opt-out, which could be activated in 2029, Rupert Murdoch’s son and CEO of Fox, Lachlan Murdoch, has finally opened up about what is going to happen.

“I think the important note to take there is that there is no tension with the NFL,” said Lachlan recently. “We have been partners for 30 years. We’re looking forward to being partners for the next 30 years.”

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The historic partnership between the league and the network started in 1994, and they have been working together for over three decades now. Their current deal was agreed in 2021, while it officially began in 2023. It’s set to run until the end of the 2033 campaign, as the network pays an average of $2.25 billion a year for the broadcasting rights, which includes four Super Bowls: 2023, 2025, 2029, and 2033.

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However, there is an opt-out clause, which could get activated after the 2029-2030 season.

In recent years, several NFL games have moved to streaming services like Netflix, Peacock, and Amazon Prime, and that’s where Fox has an issue. If the league contract prematurely ends in 2029 and goes to one of the streaming giants, it would be a devastating blow for FOX, ending their long partnership with the NFL.

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Fox’s 11-year deal with the NFL is worth $2.2 billion annually. Aside from purchasing broadcast rights, Fox has also brought in some top analysts to enhance their production. In a one-of-a-kind deal, Tom Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million contract.

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Despite the big addition, streaming platforms have bagged a lot of the games over the past few years and also gained a lot of traction. Netflix’s masterstroke decision to get involved in a three-year deal worth $150 million saw them reach over 200 countries.

This increased popularity of streaming platforms has reportedly led Rupert Murdoch to get involved and discuss problems facing broadcasters with the US President.

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Rupert Murdoch warns Trump about streaming’s impact on FOX’s broadcast dominance

Rupert Murdoch personally met Donald Trump in February, which prompted a government investigation into the big league. He reportedly urged the President to take a closer look at the issue, highlighting how the streaming services could create serious bottlenecks ahead for a network like FOX.

“Murdoch and his top lieutenants warned Trump that if streamers gained rights to more games, it would kill broadcast networks (like Fox).” a recent report noted.

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Imago Credits: IMAGO

The Department of Justice’s investigation revolves around the Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961, which gives the NFL antitrust exemption. Instead of 32 different NFL teams individually battling for TV contracts, the exemption allows them to merge all the media rights and negotiate as a single heavyweight package to broadcast giants like FOX, NBC, or CBS. However, the investigation is examining whether modern streaming, paywalled games, and exclusive packages exceed the limitations of this exemption.

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Several less popular teams rely on the earnings of the antitrust exemption, with a publicly run organization like the Green Bay Packers remaining a prime example. The equally divided money helps the teams remain competitive, making the NFL nail-biting each season. Lifting the exemption would be catastrophic for smaller teams, which explains why things have turned tense between FOX and NFL officials.

While the investigation is underway, the Wall Street Journal has recently reported that the Department of Justice will not press a lawsuit against the league. Moreover, the Federal Communications Commission has a similar stance. Although FOX recently received broadcasting rights to two additional games for the 2026 season, the streaming services are also making moves, with Netflix set to get more games.