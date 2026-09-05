FOX Host Says “Maxx Crosby’s Going to be a Cowboy” Amid Trade Rumors

The Dallas Cowboys are launching an all-out offensive to finally capture a Super Bowl title and end their agonizing 30-year championship drought. The front office recently restructured contracts for Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark, All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland, and two-time Pro Bowl tight end Jake Ferguson. These massive financial maneuvers successfully created an additional $19 million in cap space to push their total room beyond $33 million. This sudden financial flexibility immediately prompted a prominent television personality to explicitly predict a massive blockbuster trade.

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FOX’s First Things First talk show host Danny Parkins outlined this exact scenario during his September 4 broadcast.

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“If they think they’re losing (George) Pickens next year,” FOX’s First Things First talk show host Danny Parkins said on September 4. “Then that means that this team is the most talented team they should have for a few years. And that’s the exact situation, especially when you add in veteran quarterback, owner in his early 80s, 30+ year Super Bowl drought. That’s the exact situation to mortgage a little bit of the future. Like trade a draft pick to go get a player. So I think Max Crosby’s gonna be a Cowboy.”

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Owner and general manager Jerry Jones has been with the Cowboys since 1989, leading them to three Super Bowl titles, with the last coming in 1995; meanwhile, their QB1, Dak Prescott, who is also the franchise’s all-time passing leader, recently turned 33. Meanwhile, Pro Bowl wide receiver Pickens’ contract also expires next year, although the Cowboys can put another franchise tag on him to extend his contract for another year.

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Generally, when a team creates cap space, they do it for flexibility or to plan for future spending. Considering all of these scenarios and a star-studded team, including two-time Super Bowl champion Von Miller and five-time Pro Bowler CeeDee Lamb, makes for a great chance for the Cowboys to add yet another star player in Crosby, as they have enough cap space for him, to further push for their ultimate goal: a Super Bowl.

But why only Crosby? Why do Parkins, along with other analysts, think Crosby could soon land on another team, especially the Cowboys? Here’s what we know so far.

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Dallas Cowboys have been targeting Maxx Crosby for a long time now

The saga between the Cowboys and Crosby doesn’t start with Parkins, but has rather been around ever since the Cowboys tried to grab the five-time Pro Bowler in November 2025, when they asked the Raiders about the availability of Crosby, but were turnt down, and instead traded a 2026 second-round pick, a 2027 first-round pick, and defensive tackle Mazi Smith to the New York Jets for Quinnen Williams on November 4, 2025.

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They tried to gamble on Crosby once again in March this year, offering a first-round pick and a second-round pick, but the Raiders favored the Baltimore Ravens two first-round picks instead. However, Crosby, who was still recovering from surgery on his left knee after tearing his meniscus last year, failed the physical test, landing back in Las Vegas.

Now that he is fully recovered, having played 15 games last season, recording 73 combined solo and assist tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception, analysts are eyeing him to make a move soon.

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Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio indicated that if the Raiders don’t play well this year, after posting the worst record last season at 3-14, they could try to “get value for him.” Not only him, but former Chicago Bears star Brian Urlacher, who is part of journalist Trey Wingo’s Inside Football show, pushed the angle further, saying, “If they want him bad enough, Jerry will find a way to get him.”

While Crosby is still part of the Raiders for now, the rumors typically align with the history-chasing history of the Cowboys for him, especially when they have only added one edge rusher to their team this season, and that too, a two-time Super Bowl champion and veteran Miller, making people believe they will look for more edge rushers in the future.

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The Dallas front office can easily utilize their 2027 and 2028 first-round picks to finally acquire a superstar of Crosby’s caliber. Fans will eagerly watch these trade rumors unfold as the 2026 regular season officially kicks off this September.