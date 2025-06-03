FOX Reporter Blames Deion Sanders For Repeatedly Sabotaging Shedeur Sanders’ Career With Browns

The NFL Draft is a high-stakes poker game where whispers in smoky war rooms hold more weight than public accolades. Remember when Aaron Rodgers, green room ready and projected #1, slid all the way to #24? That palpable tension, the weight of unspoken doubts? That same unnerving silence seemed to envelop Shedeur Sanders this past April.

Projected as a top-five arm after lighting up college defenses with 4,134 yards, 37 TDs, and a nation-leading 74.0% completion rate in 2024, the Colorado phenom tumbled down the board like a ‘fumbled snap.’ Landing with the Cleveland Browns at pick #144 felt less like a selection and more like a rescue mission. “This, my friends,” declared FOX Sports’ Jason McIntyre on ‘The Herd,’ “is why Shedeur Sanders fell in the draft.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When the mic outshouts the arm: Deion’s spotlight becomes Shedeur’s shadow

McIntyre points a steady finger squarely at the most electrifying presence in Shedeur’s orbit: his Hall of Fame father, Deion Sanders. “I thought it was probably 50% Deion, fifty 50% Shedeur,” McIntyre admitted, before revising his take. “I’m now thinking NFL teams, front offices were just like, no thank you on Shedeur Sanders precisely because of this.” The ‘this’? Prime Time’s relentless microphone presence.

“Folks, it’s June, and Deion is already complaining about his son and what went down at the draft. And you know there are teams that passed on Deion this morning.” It’s the elephant in the war room – the fear of a constant, high-wattage sideshow.

Imagine the scene McIntyre paints: Browns GM Joe Stefanski and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski, hoping for a quiet OTA focus on Myles Garrett‘s pass rush or Nick Chubb‘s rehab, instead fielding questions about their fourth-string QB. Why? Because Coach Prime just dropped another podcast grenade.

“That’s why we didn’t want them,” McIntyre quipped, impersonating Giants brass. “Joe Shane and Brian Daboll looking at their owner. I told you, we don’t need this crap.” He doesn’t even challenge Deion’s rebuttal to pre-draft whispers – like the bizarre headphone-in-a-meeting rumor.

“It doesn’t really matter. Did he wear headphones to a meeting with a team? I don’t know. That seems like something weird to make up… But Deion’s pushback is, oh, would he wear headphones? Well, he either did or didn’t.” For McIntyre, Deion’s very act of addressing every slight keeps the noise cranked to eleven, overshadowing Shedeur’s undeniable on-field resume – 14,353 career yards, 134 TDs, and an NCAA-record 49 consecutive games with a TD pass.

The Cleveland crucible

Shedeur’s challenge in Cleveland was already steep. Scouts questioned his pocket presence (52 sacks in 2024), arm strength, and whispers of underwhelming interviews followed him. Now, he carries the extra weight of his father’s shadow into the Dawg Pound. McIntyre sees zero respite:

“And, folks, it ain’t gonna end here. This is gonna continue anytime Deion steps in front of a microphone.” The irony? Prime Time’s magnetic pull built the Colorado spectacle, but now, with Shedeur and Travis Hunter gone, “Nobody cares about the Colorado Buffaloes right now… You know what they’re gonna ask Deion? ‘Hey, you know, Kenny Pickett threw three picks in a preseason game—Deion, your thoughts?’”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Can the legendary talker, whose very nickname embodies the spotlight, resist? “And Deion, who has a history of talking—that’s, I mean, that’s what made him famous as Prime Time—do you think he’s gonna be able to stand down and pull back?” McIntyre’s skepticism is palpable. It’s like watching a player try to force-quit a glitchy play in Madden, only to have the controller freeze. Every well-intentioned defense from Deion risks becoming an inadvertent fumble recovery for the opposing narrative.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Shedeur possesses the tools. Indeed, a 3.9 GPA brain, mentorship from Tom Brady, and legit on-field magic are to forge his own NFL path. But in Cleveland, the clearest path might require his loudest supporter to master the art of the silent snap count.

The Browns didn’t just draft a promising QB. They drafted the most compelling, potentially distracting, supporting cast in the league. For Shedeur Sanders’s career to truly launch, the greatest showman might need to take a seat. Not in the owner’s box, though, quietly in the stands, letting his son command the huddle without a legendary backseat driver. The play call is simple: Let Shedeur play.