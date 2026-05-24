FOX Reporters Call Out NFL Players’ “Double Standard” Over Backlash to Jaxson Dart Introducing U.S. President

Essentials Inside The Story Jaxson Dart faced intense backlash after he introduced U.S. President at a political rally

Many reporters came out in support of Jaxson Dart

Former Steelers player criticized Carter for publicly calling out his own teammate

Following his appearance at the Kentucky Derby, quarterback Jaxson Dart is once again making headlines after he introduced U.S. President Donald Trump at a political rally in Suffern, New York. Since that event, the quarterback has been under constant fire from sports fans, who criticized him for his political involvement. As things took an extreme turn for the New York Giants quarterback, he found support from FOX reporters, who called out these double standards.

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“Seems like there’s a double standard, guys – you can be a liberal and introduce your President, but I guess you can’t be a football player and introduce Trump?” said FOX & Friends Weekend’s co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy, reported on TV News Now’s X account.

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A football player introducing the country’s President does not mean that they are campaigning for him. So, it is pretty surprising to see fans thrashing Dart for his recent actions.

“He didn’t say anything political! Had he said something political, then they would be attacking substance. He just did the introduction because he’s a football star in New York and this was a New York event,” said Griff Jenkins, who co-hosts FOX & Friends Weekend.

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According to the NY Post, the Giants quarterback didn’t inform his team before introducing the President at the New York rally, and they reportedly found out about this 30 mins before the event. The front office is reportedly unhappy with how the situation is unfolding and views it as a big misstep since Dart tied the team to it with his “Go Big Blue” chants.

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“This was not a Giants pep rally,” Schwartz wrote. “There was no need for him to interject anything about his team.”

Dart’s teammate and Giants’ linebacker, Abdul Carter, also took a subtle shot at him through his X post and wrote, “Thought this s—t was AI, what we doing man?”

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While his teammates called him out, Dart found support from a former Steelers player.

Former Steelers player criticizes Abdul Carter for his comments

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Breiden Fehoko called out Carter for going against his teammate, instead of standing with him.

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“Abdul Carter is an idiot,” wrote Breiden Fehoko on X. “It don’t matter what political beliefs you believe in you don’t call out a teammate publicly for his beliefs. Out of all people to talk.”

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The linebacker seems to have heard Fehoko’s words and made peace with the QB. In his latest X update, Carter mentioned that he and Dart have spoken, and everything is good between them.

“Me & JD6 are good! We spoke earlier as Men. Y’all can keep y’all narratives,” wrote Abdul Carter on X.

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It’s crucial to remember that sports and politics are different. Sports bring people closer, and do not consider political affiliation, and it’s better to keep it that way.