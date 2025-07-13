FOX Sports Will Not Announce Erin Andrews Contract News as Terry Bradshaw Pictures Rejection

In a whirlwind offseason of contract shakeups and booth reshuffles, FOX Sports is making its biggest moves in silence. While 2024 headlines buzzed with Tom Brady’s $375 million megadeal and Jimmy Johnson’s retirement, this offseason has seen one of the network’s most enduring figures quietly secure her legacy. Erin Andrews, whose previous deal expired after Super Bowl LIX in February 2025, has officially re-signed with FOX—though the network has chosen not to publicize the news.

Behind the scenes, the wheels were turning. Andrews’ three-year deal, signed in 2022, wrapped with her coverage of the Super Bowl in New Orleans. Technically, she entered the offseason as a free agent. But according to trusted media sources, FOX quietly inked a multi-year extension with the veteran sideline reporter well ahead of the 2025 season. As expected, the network declined to comment, simply stating, “We do not comment on talent contracts.” But the signs were all there.

Andrews appeared in FOX’s official graphics and schedule promo video during its May 2025 NFL reveal, alongside Tom Brady, Kevin Burkhardt, and Tom Rinaldi—the broadcast crew’s top tier. She also joined FOX’s Upfronts presentation in New York that same month, essentially confirming her continued presence without a formal press release.

That’s in line with how her previous deal was handled, too. “It was quiet, but I did re-sign for three years,” Andrews had told the SI Media Podcast back in July 2022. This extension, though not publicly detailed, is a continuation of that legacy.

A University of Florida alum and former Gators Dazzlers dancer, Andrews is more than just a sideline staple. She also co-hosts the hit podcast Calm Down with Erin and Charissa alongside close friend and FOX co-broadcaster Charissa Thompson, who also signed a new deal earlier this year. Thompson, in her signature humor, called the job her “longest relationship… I want to die on the lot,” in an April 2025 interview.

With FOX’s Sunday NFL coverage entering a new era—balancing broadcast legends like Terry Bradshaw with fresh faces like Brady—Andrews’ return signals much-needed continuity.

Terry Bradshaw pictures contract negotiations

While FOX kept the Andrews and Thompson contracts under wraps, Terry Bradshaw didn’t hold back. On the July 6 episode of the To The Point – Home Services Podcast, the Hall of Famer imagined an all-too-relatable exchange with FOX executives after drawing 28 million viewers for the Super Bowl LIX pregame show. “Who in the world is going to sit around and watch that mess for five hours? … 28 million!” Bradshaw exclaimed.

Then came the punchline. “I guarantee you if I go in there and ask for a raise… [they’ll say] ‘Well, we’re running a little tight room.’ Why? You just paid Tom Brady $37 million a year.”

The Steelers legend, who’s been part of FOX’s NFL coverage since its debut in 1994, didn’t mince words. Despite his seniority, visibility, and ratings pull, his request for a raise was reportedly denied—a sharp contrast to the lucrative, high-risk investment made in Brady, who joined the booth in 2024 with no prior live broadcasting experience. “Yeah. Bad deal. That’s a bad deal. That’s what it was.” Bradshaw added.

The tension around Brady’s arrival hasn’t been confined to podcasts. A viral clip from earlier this year showed analyst Mike Pereira appearing to snub Brady’s fist bump, further fueling speculation of backstage friction. Still, others like Joe Buck have come to Brady’s defense. “Brady did more prep than most, and has the potential to be among the best in the business,” Buck told The Michael Kay Show.

But for Bradshaw, the resentment lingers. At 76, he’s nearing the end of his tenure—but he’s not done yet. During Super Bowl week, he told Front Office Sports: “I’ve got two years left at FOX… If we can get to the next Super Bowl, I’ll be 80. I think that’s time.” As FOX moves on from its last Super Bowl (2029), the network finds itself at a crossroads.

Andrews’ quiet return, Thompson’s longevity, Brady’s massive spotlight, and Bradshaw’s frustration all reveal a media company in the middle of a generational shift. The faces may stay familiar, but the dynamics? They’re anything but settled.