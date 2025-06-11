FOX’s Charissa Thompson & Erin Andrews’ Shocking 1-Word Response to Weirdest Dating Proposal

Dating is just like football. For example, if you make a false start, you lose five yards; similarly, if you start too strong, you get ghosted, or worse, blocked. While there are coaches who can train you to avoid committing fouls, unfortunately, there are not many to help you learn in the world of dating. But it seems Charissa Thompson and Erin Andrews are filling in for the spot, as they came to the rescue this week.

The FOX duo is back at helping people in a recent video, answering dating-related questions from the viewers. This time, it seems that the question even scared the bejeezus out of them. Now that is rare!

The Calm Down Podcast uploaded a clip on their Instagram account that dealt with quite a weird question. A person named “Aaron” asked the duo if it would be weird to ask out his ex-girlfriend’s twin sister. To this, the duo’s answer came with pure chaos and utter surprise. Both of them instinctively replied with a “YES“. And considering the thundering response from them, with Erin saying, “That’s all we need to say,” it seems that the jury is out. It is a bad idea!

Charissa Thompson even went on to add, “There are 8 billion people in the world. No. Stay out of the family,” still in utter disbelief at the question. What is even funnier is that even the caption of the post said, “Can’t date your ex’s twin. Not allowed. (prohibited emoji).” Ah, yes, it just needs to be added to the dating rulebook now. Uh, at least for the folks who had the same question!

Previously, as well, the duo has helped people solve their dating problems. For instance, once a viewer had sent a question which read, “Crushing on this girl, I start most chats laying low to see if she will engage me, bad move?” To this, Charissa Thompson had replied, saying that she likes a guy who makes it obvious that he likes her. But hold on. There’s a way to do that. Charissa, while answering the question, said, “if you’re sending, if there’s a lot of, I always say this, in a text chain, if there’s a lot of blue and there’s not a lot of the gray, we need to ease off the old gas pedal.”

While Charissa and Erin have been great on their podcast, putting out loads of fires, helping their viewers in life, we will finally see Andrews back on television soon. Yay! And what’s better news is that it will be with FOX. However, it’s not what any of us might be thinking.

Charissa Thompson’s co-host Erin announces new gig with FOX

It has been a fair few months since we’ve seen Erin Andrews on TV with FOX since the Super Bowl. However, it’s not like we haven’t seen her on television at all. After all, she co-hosted ‘Jenna and Friends‘. While there is still no news on any contract extension between her and FOX Sports, there is a huge announcement regarding Erin Andrews and FOX. The announcement?

Erin Andrews is finally making her television comeback with FOX. However, it isn’t in the world of sports. Rather, she’s going to co-host their new game show 99 to Beat alongside Ken Jeong. This marks a new chapter in Erin’s life and career, and even her relationship with FOX. Talking about co-hosting the game show with Ken, she said, “I’m excited to have this opportunity. It’s with Ken Jeong, also a Fox family member. It’s going to run during the football season…really exciting!” This game show was originally a British game show, which Erin calls “hilarious and fun”.

The fact that the show is scheduled to run during football season could mean that we might not see Erin dissecting the NFL season or asking tough questions on camera. However, at this point, we can only hope to see her back analyzing the NFL one day and wish her good luck for her future gigs.