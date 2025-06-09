FOX’s Charissa Thompson Opens Up About Early Career Struggles After Bold Take on Marriage

Fox reporter Charissa Thompson knew she wanted to be a sports broadcaster ever since she was 11. As a kid, she would ask her brother to play Jay Buhner so she could interview him. The first time Thompson stumbled upon FOX’s name was when she saw a job opening for an HR assistant position. And even though she had zero interest in that role, Charissa went for it anyway. After stumbling her way through a bunch of non-reporter gigs, Thompson eventually made it to the screen. And now, she’s one of the best in the business.

So, when a question came up for the FOX reporter about her early career phase, she didn’t shy away from giving an honest reply. Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson recently reunited for another episode of the Calm Down Podcast. The podcast’s official Instagram handle dropped a teaser of the episode where Thompson answers a question about her early career days. When asked, “What was the most surprising thing you noticed about yourself the first time you saw yourself on TV?” Charissa kept it real.

The 43-year-old shared how proud she felt seeing herself on screen. She indeed revealed, “My first time on TV was as a Rockies baseball reporter, and I would record. I’d go and get my like pro tapes and I’d record in the edit bay when I was on. And I’d clip them off and then I’d rewatch them and find ways to get better.” That determination is definitely the base of her success.

View this post on Instagram

Before becoming an NFL sideline reporter, Thompson covered baseball for FOX Sports Net for a year. It was in 2008 that she landed her first NFL gig. “I remember being very proud of the fact that I actually got to do the job,” she added. Before this episode, Charissa’s good friend and colleague at FOX, Erin Andrews, hosted producer Ryan Musick. In one of the sessions, the two talked about long-distance relationships and much more.

While Charissa wasn’t part of that conversation, her bold take on marriage highlighted just how different she and Erin are when it comes to matters of the heart.

Charissa Thompson’s honest view on marriage

Erin Andrews is all positive when it comes to love. So much so that the FOX reporter thinks it’s actually exciting to be in a long-distance relationship. “Look, I think it’s hard to date in the same city, in a different state. It’s also hard to find the right person.” But that should not be stopping you from chasing love, Erin feels. “If you have the means, if you have the patience, if you are interested in each other that much, see where it goes,” Andrews advised.

Charissa Jean Thompson stands on stage during the Fox Sports Media Day event held at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana on February 6, 2025.

But her friend Charissa, well, she has set her boundaries. Thompson’s married life has not been all sunshine and rainbows. And that is the reason the broadcaster does not want to walk the aisle again. Once on an episode of the Calm Down podcast, the 43-year-old shared, “I am never getting married again. People just want to show up for the party… I am just not going to have a party.” Charissa has been married twice, once at 25 and then again in 2020. But both her marriages could not work, so now she has forever closed that door.

However, that does not mean that Thompson has given up on love. The FOX reporter is currently dating Steven Cundari. A businessman and a philanthropist, Cundari is a mutual friend of Rams QB Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly. In fact, Matt and Kelly were involved in setting up the two.

So while the white gown and marriage vows may be off the cards now for Thompson, love is not.