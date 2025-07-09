FOX’s Charissa Thompson Vanishes to Her Escape Spot Just After Inking New Contract Extension

Charissa Thompson proves she can rock stilettos on set and cowboy boots at the ranch—with the same effortless charm. While she headlines Fox NFL Kickoff on Sundays and hosts Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime, her heart is 75 acres away from the spotlight—at her $1.4 million Ruby Ranch in Central California.

What started as a Yellowstone-inspired dream has turned into a fully renovated escape. “So I did it,” she shared on Instagram. “I bought a ranch and fully renovated it as a vacation home,” she wrote on May 10, 2023. At the time, rumors were swirling about her possible departure from FOX Sports. However, she was quietly spending time at Ruby Ranch. Now, after signing a new contract extension with FOX, the ranch has become a symbol of her balance, peace, and success.

In her recent Instagram Stories, Charissa gave fans a glimpse of ranch life. And that was a horse rolling in the dirt set to Carson Jeffrey’s ‘Ranch Girl Dream.’ Moreover, a sweet moment with her dogs backed by Meghan Trainor’s ‘I’m a Dog Mom,’ and a photo with two big white guardian dogs, likely Maremma Sheepdogs or Great Pyrenees. And the caption? “My favorite place to be @rubyranchlife.” Clearly, she’s loving every bit of the getaway she built with her own vision—and plenty of hard work.

via Imago October 3, 2024, Atlanta, Georgia, USA: Amazon Prime Video for Thursday Night Football host Charissa Thompson before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta USA – ZUMAw109 20241003_fap_w109_038 Copyright: xDebbyxWongx

Charissa Thompson first bought and renovated Ruby Ranch in 2023 during a binge of Yellowstone. “I watched Yellowstone, fell in love with a ranch renovation idea, and did it… I’m that chick,” she said. Calling it her “biggest project to date,” she transformed the land into both a vacation retreat and an animal sanctuary. With help from Roadway Moving, she pulled off a challenging two-day move. “The ranch is 75 acres in the middle of Central California—not an easy place for movers—but my team rocked it!” she added.

Ruby Ranch is home to horses, ducks, sheep, chickens, longhorn cattle, and dogs—including Simba, Nala, Ginger, Oz, and the late Pilot, who’s lovingly buried by the pond. The official @rubyranchlife Instagram account offers glimpses into daily life and animal rescue updates. Its bio reads: “There’s no place like home. All proceeds from merchandise help rescue & care for animals.” Fans can support the sanctuary by shopping online—trucker hats, for example, sell for $36.99, with 100% of proceeds going toward animal care.

Charissa shares the ranch with her boyfriend, Steven Cundari, who often appears in posts. She frequently shows appreciation for her team—Toni, Josh, and Solomon—for helping bring the ranch to life.

In an October 15, 2024 Instagram post, she shared a carousel of images capturing the full ranch family—both human and animal. From peaceful shots of the boathouse to cats lounging in the Clubhouse and Nala striking a pose post-swim, the post was a love letter to her new lifestyle.

Back in April, while spending time at the ranch, even her own family questioned her career status. “Four of my family members asked, ‘Well, the place looks great. How are you going to afford it now that you don’t have a job?’” she recalled with a laugh. Setting the record straight, she declared: “I’m not leaving FOX. I was never leaving FOX. I’m not fired.” And now, with a fresh contract extension at FOX Sports, she’s proven just that.

Charissa Thompson inks lucrative new contract extension

Charissa Thompson, 42, has signed a lucrative contract extension with FOX Sports. And that too, just in time for the 2025 NFL season. According to Front Office Sports, the new deal puts an end to all speculation about her future with the network. “Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson… Now both are scoring lucrative contract extensions with FOX before the start of the new NFL season,” reported Michael McCarthy and Ryan Glasspiegel.

Thompson returns to her high-profile dual role, taking the reins on both FOX and Amazon Prime Video. On FOX, she’ll continue as the lead host of NFL Kickoff, the network’s Sunday pregame show that airs before FOX NFL Sunday. Over on Amazon Prime Video, she’ll headline Thursday Night Football—hosting the pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage.

Even with her packed Amazon schedule, Thompson’s loyalty to FOX hasn’t wavered. “I started at FOX when I was 22 years old in HR,” she shared. “I’ll hopefully end my career there in a long, long time.” She even called her time at the network her ‘longest relationship.’ Undoubtedly.

Now, fans can look forward to seeing Thompson back on screen for FOX’s 2025 NFL season. She’ll headline coverage for marquee matchups like Chiefs–Eagles in Week 2. Also, the Thanksgiving Day showdown between the Lions and Packers, and a record-setting 11 doubleheader Sundays.