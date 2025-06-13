FOX’s Erin Andrews Calls Out ‘Trashy’ Selfie Craze After Sending Message on Big NFL Announcement

Erin Andrews has dominated sports broadcasting for over a decade with her sharp wit. Her fans eagerly waited to see the familiar face every Sunday. When ageist trolls claimed she was “too old” to be on air, she fired back, “F—- the internet trolls,” proving her mic-drop comebacks are legendary. Even as her FOX Sports contract has not been updated, her fans still catch glimpses of her fiery personality. Through her podcast, Calm Down Erin, co-hosted with her longtime friend and colleague, she continues to shine. The spotlight has never dimmed on her, and the world still leans in to listen to her unique take.

The 47-year-old TV personality recently let loose on an episode of the Calm Down podcast, and this time, her comments were aimed at a popular social habit. The podcast’s video clip posted on Instagram was captioned, “Get out of the public restrooms for your selfies!!!! @calmdownpodcast @charissajthompson #calmdown.” Andrews did not name anyone but made it clear this was one of her personal icks. She said, “The selfies in the bathroom of your super cute outfit are for the birds. I’m not going to call you thirsty, but so desperado to take a picture of your outfit. Here’s my outfit.” That play call? Blunt and right up the middle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Andrews (@erinandrews) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

But she did not just stop there. Erin brought in real talk about hygiene. She said, “Do you know how much bacteria and odours are in that place? Like, get out of the public bathroom and find another.” She made it clear this was not just a fashion fumble. She took a step back and called out the setting itself. Bathrooms, to her, are not the arena for outfit snaps. The locker room has better conditions.

What really had fans talking was the way she doubled down on the unpleasant aesthetics of this habit. “Like, no one needs to see the stink in the paper towel dispenser as we’re getting a full-length view of your trashy outfit.” The line was sharp, and for some fans, it felt like a sneak play. They wondered if there was a hidden rivalry in the mix. Andrews added, “It’s so bizarre. You’re that thirsty to document your outfit in a public restroom where people are walking around with shit on their shoes? I don’t get it. I’m sorry. Enough is enough.” That one felt like a full-court press.

Charissa Thompson, her co-host, lined up right next to her on this. She echoed the same mood without missing a beat. Thompson said, “I don’t want to see where you take it. I don’t. I’m not interested in that.” The conversation stayed light but packed a punch. It was a locker-room level roast, and they both seemed ready to throw the flag on bad public bathroom habits.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The two share a long history. Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson worked together at FOX Sports for about 13 years. Andrews came to FOX from ESPN in 2012. Thompson had joined ESPN a year earlier in 2011. They likely connected not long after. Both exited FOX after the 2024 NFL season. Their strong chemistry and friendship were clear in that brief video clip. Andrews is not only spotted with her friend offering takes on social habits she is still very much a part of the franchise.

Erin Andrews comments on regime change

Erin Andrews’ contract expiration after Super Bowl LIX created a buzz of retirement. But Andrews appeared in a FOX promo earlier this year. That seemingly sealed her return to FOX. She is expected to be back on the sidelines for the 2025 NFL season. But that’s not all. The FOX reporter is still into the NFL, signaling her fans that she is going nowhere.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Recently, Andrews reacted to a major franchise change. She praised the Indianapolis Colts for passing leadership to Jim Irsay’s three daughters. Jim Irsay’s daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, and Kalen Jackson, released a statement honoring their father’s legacy following the announcement of his induction into the Colts’ Ring of Honor. “There was no bigger advocate for the Colts, the NFL, the city of Indianapolis and the state of Indiana than our dad, Jim Irsay,” they said. “It’s only fitting that he now joins the other amazing Colts legends in our Ring of Honor who contributed so much to our franchise and our community over the past four decades.”

Erin Andrews also posted a story on her Instagram featuring photos of all three daughters, captioned, “This. Awesome.” That message was clear. She supports the new ownership and the leadership handoff. Carlie Irsay-Gordon will now serve as Owner and CEO. Casey Foyt steps in as Owner and Executive Vice President. Kalen Jackson takes the title of Owner, Chief Brand Officer, and President of the foundation. Carlie will act as the principal owner, but the three sisters will “share leadership duties for the club.”