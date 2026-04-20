FOX’s Erin Andrews & Charissa Thompson Team Up With Streaming Giant During NFL Offseason

FOX Sports’ Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson are staple faces on the sidelines during the NFL season. But this summer, fans will see them on a completely different stage. Following their success on the network and their hit Calm Down podcast, Andrew and Thompson are now up for something massive. .

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“WE ARE BACK!!💥” posted the official page of Calm Down Podcast on Instagram. “We will be LIVE from @hollywoodimprov & @netflixisajoke on May 6th! Tickets are on sale now LFG! 💪”

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calm Down with Erin & Charissa (@calmdownpodcast) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Andrews and Thompson are going to be part of the 2026 Netflix Is A Joke festival, which will take place from 4th to 10th May. The event will feature live audiences coming to watch their favorite artists spread across more than 440 venues. Calm Down with Erin and Charissa is scheduled to take the stage on May 6th, 7:30 pm, at the Hollywood Improv room. This is yet another win for the two extremely successful broadcasters.

The podcast is known for its candid conversations and covers anything and everything that two girlfriends discuss. Since launching on iHeartRadio in 2021, the show has grown to have more than 400 episodes, 60k+ followers on YouTube, and thousands of monthly listeners. The podcast has also featured multiple sports personalities, like Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin and Olympic gold medalist and New York Rangers’ star Vincent Trochek. From sports, fashion, the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift wedding, and girl talk, Calm Down does it all.

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While everyone is pretty excited to see the duo become a part of the world’s biggest streaming platform, it won’t be their first time performing at the event. The duo was also participants in the 2024 edition of Netflix Is A Joke. This year, along with Erin Anderes and Charissa Thompson, the hit event will also feature many other iconic personalities.

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Netflix Is A Joke will feature multiple sports personalities

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin is also a part of the event. His The White House podcast will take place on May 8 at the Peppermint Club. Besides Irvin, the event will also feature the Pardon My Take podcast, which will be marking its tenth anniversary.

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Then there is also The Bill Simmons podcast, featuring Bill Simmons. Simmons is a well-known face and voice in the NFL, famous for his hot takes. Known for talking about all things NBA, NFL, and pop culture, he will also have a lot of sports fans tuning in to watch his show. The sports segment isn’t too much, but Netflix has got some really talented sets for fans to thoroughly have a laugh.

Other artists to look forward to are John Mulaney, Adam Devine, Ali Wong, Nikki Glaser, and many more.

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The 2026 Netflix Is A Joke marks the third installment of the event. Thousands of people streamed the event since it featured the roast of NFL legend Tom Brady. Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, and Randy Moss. This time, fans will be in for yet another laughter fest, as Kevin Hart will be on the hot seat.