FOX’s Erin Andrews Confesses Taylor Swift Made Her ‘Bawl Her Brains Out’ as Charissa Thompson Shares Powerful Message

Ever since Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift came out in front of the world as a couple, the highly celebrated artist has become a lightning rod in the football world. Her appearances at NFL games have boosted ratings and introduced new viewers to the sport. However, some of the hardcore fan base have often criticized the increased camera time for the singer. Their argument? It takes focus away from the game. Despite the backlash, Swift has remained centered on what matters. And that is showing up for people. And that is exactly what she did on June 13.

Swift visited patients at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, Florida. That was surprising for the kids, nurses, and doctors, sending the internet into admiration and awe for the music superstar. The pop icon continues to polarize the NFL fans amidst her public relationship with the Chiefs’ TE. Moreover, Swift remains unfazed by her critics.

Erin Andrews, known for her poised presence on NFL sidelines, shared her reaction to Taylor Swift’s surprise visit to the children’s hospital. She did that while sitting alongside co-host Charissa Thompson on their ‘Calm Down’ podcast. Andrews didn’t hold back, revealing, “Yeah I, was a wreck looking at those videos, bawling my brains out. I thought the coolest thing was seeing the parents. I love her reaction walking in. ‘Hi, I’m Taylor.’ And the nurses and the doctors. Just to spread a little bit of joy to people that need it the most. We love her for it.” Undoubtedly, that was a kind gesture.

Andrews herself has long been an advocate for compassion and kindness off the field. And seeing a globally celebrated artist like Taylor Swift make such beautiful gestures deeply resonates with her. She understands that beyond those flashy cameras and the sky-high pedestals, Swift is just trying her very best to do her part in this world as a human being, a giver.

To make the moment even more significant on the podcast, Charissa Thompson, co-host with Andrews, also weighed in. She shared a rather moving message regarding the 14-time Grammy Award winner and her silent and generous efforts to heal society.

Charissa Thompson shared a strong message about Taylor Swift

Despite the hate from a major side of the NFL community, Taylor Swift has established herself as an appreciated personality among the top brass of the sports hierarchy. Not through words or influence, but through action. Even NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke positively about Swift’s influence on the ‘Pat McAfee Show.’ He noted, “Having the ‘Taylor Swift Effect’ is also a positive. Obviously, it creates a buzz. It creates another group of young fans, particularly young women who are interested … She’s a remarkable performer … we welcome it.” Who can deny that?

Swift’s selfless four-hour visit to the children’s hospital clearly moved Charissa Thompson. Adding a deeper layer to Andrews’s words, Thompson said, “Taylor Swift had sweet moments with patients at children’s hospital in Florida. We were texting about it when we saw the pictures and stuff come out. Her spending time, spending four hours there, and everybody talking about how generous and kind she was with the patients.” The sports commentator continued with a strong message to whomever was hearing.

“It doesn’t take much but not everyone does that. And that just further highlights how special she is and the impact she can make in each of those sweet babies’ lives by just a little bit of time.” And indeed, the images of Taylor Swift on the internet: hair tied back, in casual clothes, reading and laughing with children in hospital beds, paint a stark contrast to the depreciating online chatter. Even if some NFL corners may bristle at her presence. They, just like her admirers, are watching her redefine what celebrity engagement can actually look like.

The viral videos and images showing Swift interacting with young patients, sharing stories, and hugging families sparked the emotions of Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson, and simply being present. What they talked about is a deeper side to Taylor Swift that people often overlook due to a certain image built by her critics. Even if her efforts get buried beneath the headlines and Twitter debates. Undoubtedly, Swift’s dedication to using her platform for meaningful human connection and serving the community is commendable.