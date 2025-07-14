FOX’s Erin Andrews Drops Bold Relationship Confession & Bestie Charissa Thompson Can’t Grasp It

“I feel like I am barely above water.” Erin Andrews has said it while juggling new motherhood, a demanding career, and the chaos in between. That line may be from the past, but it still captures everything people love about Erin Andrews—she tells the truth, even when it’s messy. From the sidelines to her Calm Down podcast with Charissa Thompson, she’s made a habit of sharing the hard stuff out loud. And recently, she opened up again with another moment of brutal honesty. Because that’s just who she is.

She dropped another candid gem—this time about her relationship. On a new episode of Calm Down, Charissa asked, “What’s the longest stint that you’ve lived by yourself?” Erin didn’t hesitate: “I didn’t live with a guy until Jarret.” Charissa was stunned. “Really? He was the first?” Erin nodded, then laughed, sharing how the adjustment hit fast. “I learned real quick I couldn’t leave my drunk-night jeans with undies in them next to the bed,” she said. “He’d be like the old Erin and Charissa, ‘Hey, what’s going on over here?”

If that last confession made you wonder—has Erin Andrews always been this unfiltered? The answer is yes. One of her most hilariously blunt moments came on the Calm Down podcast when she called out a trend so many secretly judge: bathroom mirror selfies. “The selfies in the bathroom of your super cute outfit are for the birds,” she said. “I’m not going to call you thirsty, but so desperate to take a picture of your outfit.” She didn’t stop there—“It’s so bizarre,” she added, making it clear she’d rather skip the staged vanity shots and keep things real.

That same no-filter energy shows up in her everyday life, too. Just scroll through her Instagram and you’ll find gems like the time she posted a selfie from her car wearing a face mask and an eye patch, clearly mid-morning chaos. But the best part? Her brutally relatable caption after spilling coffee all over herself: “Morning. Coffee dump in the lamp! F.” No attempt to look polished. No pretending things were fine. Just pure Erin—grumpy, clumsy, and cracking her audience up in the process.

Of course, Andrews has also owned up to some truly personal moments, like reflecting on her early days as a sports reporter. On a podcast episode, she was shown an old sideline photo and immediately gave herself a style critique. “I had no eyebrows and that lip liner was the dark CoverGirl lip liner with the lighter MAC shade,” she said, laughing. Her husband, Jarret Stoll, even has a name for the look: “the green dragon.” And while she may be all confidence on camera now, she admitted to totally breaking down over something that hit her heart—Taylor Swift’s hospital visit. “Yeah, I was a wreck looking at those videos, bawling my brains out,” she confessed. That blend of humor and honesty is exactly what makes her bond with Charissa Thompson so magnetic.

Still side by side: Andrews and Thompson aren’t going anywhere.

Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson go way back. They first crossed paths more than a decade ago, and their chemistry built fast and lasted long. For over 13 years, they worked together at FOX Sports, becoming one of sports media’s most recognizable duos. Even now, their friendship shines through—whether it’s swapping stories on their podcast or poking fun at social habits on camera, their connection is the real deal.

When the 2024 NFL season ended, fans had questions. Was it the end of an era? Were Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson stepping away for good? Not even close. Their brief absence from FOX’s coverage sparked plenty of online speculation, but the reality was far less dramatic. Ahead of the new season, FOX confirmed it had extended the contracts of both Andrews and Thompson. The network made it clear: these two aren’t going anywhere. Their roles remain as central as ever.

Thompson backed it up, too—straight from the mic. On an April podcast episode, she cleared the air. “No, I’m not leaving FOX. I was never leaving FOX,” she said. Then she added a classic Thompson moment: “Four of my family members asked, ‘Well, the place looks great. How are you going to afford it now that you don’t have a job?” she laughed. Consider the rumor officially dead. Andrews and Thompson are still in the building—and they’re not done yet.