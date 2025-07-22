FOX’s Erin Andrews Reveals ‘Worst’ Health Update After Major Tragedy Left Her Feeling Like a ‘Failure’

“It is so crusty and it really hurts,” Andrews said, referring to a pre-skin cancer issue on her upper lip. She had treated it with a five-day medicated cream, but the irritation hadn’t fully cleared. While it might not seem extremely serious, fans are understandably concerned—especially given her history. The Fox Sports reporter has dealt with serious health issues in the past. That history makes a situation like this feel heavier and concerning.

In 2016, Fox Sports reporter Erin Andrews was diagnosed with cervical cancer during a routine checkup. She kept the diagnosis private at the time, quietly underwent successful surgery, and is now cancer-free. But since then, she’s used that experience to advocate for change. She partnered with Hologic to raise awareness about cervical cancer and the importance of early detection. What made the diagnosis even harder was that it came during a long and draining IVF journey that stretched over a decade.

Erin Andrews didn’t sugarcoat it while talking about her IVF journey: “Full disclosure, it’s not great, but full disclosure it’s not that bad… You’re like, this is worst month ever.” On a recent episode of her podcast Calm Down, she opened up about her long, grueling fertility journey—revealing she went through IVF eight or nine times. “It just sucks,” she said bluntly. The worst part? Not knowing how long it’ll last, while your body takes hit after hit, physically and emotionally.

In the same conversation, she broke down the toll it takes week by week—starting with shots, followed by daily bloodwork, hormone swings, and strict limits. “You can’t really work out,” she added, clearly frustrated. What makes it even harder is the uncertainty. “Sometimes it’s 10 to 11 days, but if there aren’t enough follicles, they want to keep it going.” Through it all, Andrews stayed brutally honest—especially for the women listening. And to any man uncomfortable with the details? “I don’t care.”

Now, she’s a proud mom raising her 2-year-old son, Mack—but the challenges haven’t let up. Between managing a demanding career and everything that comes with early motherhood, Erin Andrews admits, “I feel like I am barely above water,” as she shared on her podcast. She and her husband, former NHL player Jarret Stoll, welcomed Mack in 2023 after a long and difficult fertility journey. And even after overcoming cancer and years of IVF, motherhood has continued to test her in ways she never expected.

Erin Andrews opens up about loss and motherhood struggles

Erin Andrews once shared something deeply personal on her podcast. Her surrogate, who was carrying what would’ve been Erin’s second child, had a miscarriage. The news, she admitted, hit hard. “We got some real s—ty news…that our surrogate had miscarried,” she said, her voice breaking. For Erin, the heartbreak was real… More so it formed a layer of sorts. After losing twins through surrogacy in the past, this pregnancy had brought cautious hope. “Her little heartbeat and her numbers were really good,” she said, still stunned by how quickly it all shifted.

The loss didn’t just bring sadness, as she admitted feeling like a failure. And it wasn’t the first time she’d felt that way. She had her first son through surrogacy after years of trying. Still, she did open up about how the experience left her wrestling with insecurities. Not carrying her baby herself changed the way she experienced motherhood. “There’s a whole kind of doubt you have… I didn’t carry this baby,” she said. It wasn’t about love. But learning how to belong in the role she had waited so long to have.

That emotional weight didn’t disappear once her son arrived. Erin admitted she struggled to trust her instincts as a new mom, constantly second-guessing herself in moments that felt overwhelming. She shared, reflecting on the pressure she felt to get everything right and the fear of falling short. Her husband, Jarret Stoll, was in it with her, offering support where he could, but even then, the journey felt isolating at times. “I think my husband did as well,” she said, quietly acknowledging the toll it took on both of them.