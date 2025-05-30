FOX’s Erin Andrews Sends Strong Message on Love After Charissa Thompson Rejects Marriage

“I was literally married to my job in my 20s because I had this thought process if I did as much as I could, then I wouldn’t have to work a lot in my 40s.” Her work has always been the driving force for Erin Andrews. But her life isn’t just about work anymore. Granted, there’s her NFL sportscasting gigs, her clothing brand WEAR, the Calm Down podcast, and even her recent foray into daytime TV shows. But through it all, she has balanced everything perfectly with her family – her husband and son. With all that experience under her belt, Andrews has become quite the relationship guru when it comes to offering advice.

Through the Calm Down podcast, Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson have always found a way to share. Whether it’s about candid conversations or brutal truths about life and marriage, these two have never shied away from speaking up when it matters the most. And it’s not just about their lives. They have a popular segment in the podcast where they address fan questions and share their thoughts on them. So when a listener turned to Erin Andrews for some advice, she became quite the relationship guru. So what’s the word from the guru?

On a reel posted on the Calm Down podcast IG page, Erin Andrews shared some golden dating advice. Specifically, what to do in long-distance relationships. “Look, I think it’s hard to date in the same city, in a different state. It’s also hard to find the right person.” Andrews understands the challenges of relationships, whether the person is close by or far away. She further adds, “I think if you have a crush and they live in another state, I don’t think that should deter you from not moving forward. It just makes things a little bit more complicated, but it also makes things kind of fun when you see each other.” Andrews also said that it’s “exciting” when you get to see the person after a long time, as she encouraged her listeners further.

“And hot and exciting and all that and I just think give it a whirl and see what happens. Look, it’s f—— hard to meet people and it’s hard when you’re around them all the time. So it’s like if you have the means, if you have the patience, if you are interested in each other that much, see where it goes.” Bottom line? Erin Andrews’ advice is to take the leap and “see where it goes” because it’s “hard” either way. Erin Andrews is encouraging people to go out and find love. But on the other hand, her bestie has a whole different take on life and relationships altogether. Charissa Thompson isn’t all-in for marriage anymore.

Charissa Thomson’s take on marrying again

Charissa Thompson hasn’t had the best run with relationships and marriages. She has already gone through two marriages that didn’t work out, and she seems done with the whole idea now. Even talking with Erin Andrews on one of their podcast episodes, Thompson had clarified her stance on the matter. “I am never getting married again. We have already talked about it. We have already gone through all the reasons why. – People just want to show up for the party. So, if you want me to have a party, I can do that. I’m just not going to have a wedding.” This wasn’t the first time she had shared her views on marriage. Even talking to Kylie Kelce once, she’d said, “I married the wrong people, plural. I don’t want to attach myself to something that I can’t detach from.” And now, she’s clarified her stance again.

When Charissa Thompson posted a picture on IG with her partner Steven Cundari, the only way to describe it was ‘perfect’. The two looked like pieces of a beautiful puzzle that fit together with absolute ease. The words on the caption were, “Love doing this life with you, Tommy.” But the scene drew an unexpected question from a fan in the comment box, “How many times you gonna get married, are you trying to break Liz Taylor’s record?” Now, the actress Elizabeth Taylor was married a record 8 times, and two marriages is a long way away from that number. But Thompson handled it with style. She simply wrote back, “No more marriage for me, but thanks for asking. Just being with a man who is kind and doesn’t take from me is all the commitment I need! Have a great day.”

Charissa Thompson isn’t rushing into another marriage again. She’s carving out a career that never stops peaking, rescuing animals whenever she can. Even the Calm Down podcast is gathering more followers and winning hearts with every episode. And she has a great partner in Cundari who supports her in all her endeavors. That’s all Thompson needs to live life in stride.