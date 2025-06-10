FOX’s Erin Andrews Sends 2-Word Message as Jim Isray’s Daughters Take Over Indianapolis Colts

In the wake of Jim Irsay‘s passing last month, the Indianapolis Colts have officially ushered in a new era of ownership, with his three daughters stepping forward to take the reins. Following their father’s wishes, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, and Kalen Jackson have assumed co-ownership of the franchise, each embracing distinct leadership roles. Carlie Irsay-Gordon, the eldest of the Irsay daughters, has officially stepped into the role of Owner and CEO. Alongside these titles, she also carries the distinction of being the team’s Principal Owner, marking a new chapter in the franchise’s leadership under her guidance.

Casey Foyt has stepped into the role of Owner and Executive Vice President, while the youngest of the Irsay sisters, Kalen Jackson, now serves as Owner and Chief Brand Officer. She also continues to lead the Indianapolis Colts Foundation, further solidifying her presence in the organization’s community efforts. This leadership transition marks a meaningful milestone for the franchise, but it’s far from sudden. It reflects the long-term vision of Jim Irsay, who has spent years preparing his daughters for these responsibilities. Each of them has been actively involved behind the scenes, shaping the team’s direction in their own way.

Carlie Irsay-Gordon, in particular, has taken on a highly engaged role, overseeing daily operations and representing the Colts on several key NFL ownership committees. When Jim Irsay took control of the team, he said, “We’re keeping 100 percent of the team, and I’m passing it on to my children.” With this reorganization, the torch has been passed, ensuring the Colts remain a family-owned team for the next generation. Erin Andrews took time to share her best wishes for the new owners. She shared a story on her Instagram account with the pictures of all three daughters along with a caption, “This. Awesome”. It’s abundantly clear that Carlie Irsay-Gordon’s ascension to Owner and CEO of the Colts isn’t merely a ceremonial passing of the torch.

Carlie Irsay-Gordon’s path to leadership has been shaped by years of hands-on experience and deep involvement in the Colts organization. She spent considerable time working closely with influential figures like former General Managers Ryan Grigson and Chris Ballard. During that time, she gained a front-row education in the complexities of roster construction and player evaluation. However, this time, there is a lot of pressure on her to fill the shoes of her late father. But the excitement surrounding this new chapter isn’t limited to fans. Samantha McAfee, much like Erin Andrews, expressed her enthusiasm and shared a heartfelt message of support on her Instagram.

Samantha McAfee shares an inspiring message for the newly crowned owners

Even while navigating a challenging recovery from her surgery, Pat McAfee‘s wife, Samantha McAfee, continues to be a beacon of positivity and strength. Embracing her own struggles, she recently took to Instagram to candidly share her journey, aiming to uplift others. During her Instagram story, she mentioned, “Dear women and couples trying and battling, I hope this isn’t a trigger, but rather serves as hope.” This compassionate spirit was once again on display as she extended a heartfelt and impactful message to Jim Irsay’s daughters. Her message, delivered with characteristic sincerity, undoubtedly resonated as a powerful endorsement of their new leadership.

The Colts’ official IG handle shared a throwback picture, giving out the details of the new owners. The captioned the post as, “We have announced details on the transition of team ownership from late Owner & CEO Jim Irsay to his daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, and Kalen Jackson,”. No sooner did the announcement of the Colts’ new ownership surface online than it drew a passionate response from one of the team’s most devoted supporters: Samantha McAfee. Given that her husband, Pat McAfee, served as the Colts’ punter from 2009 to 2016, her connection to the franchise runs deep.

Unable to contain her genuine feelings, Samantha quickly took to the comment section of the post to uplift the spirits of the team’s new owners. With a resounding “Let’s go ladies!!,” accompanied by a heartfelt blue emoji, the wife of the ESPN analyst offered her enthusiastic endorsement, underscoring the deep affection and loyalty she holds for the Colts and its new leadership. The new leadership of the Indianapolis Colts takes the reins at a particularly pivotal moment, with a critical decision looming over the team’s quarterback situation. But it seems with the kind of experience and the support behind them, the new owners can definitely come out of this crisis.