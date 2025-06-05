FOX’s Erin Andrews’ Strong Message for Taylor Swift Along With Charissa Thompson Turns Heads on Thursday

The Battle of Music is over. For Taylor Swift, the battle with the label was never just about the money. Rather, it was about simply owning her music. In footballing terms, the battle was between a wide receiver and a cornerback. While the label was a wide receiver, trying to keep possession. On the other hand, Taylor was a mighty cornerback trying to make an interception. In the end, not only did Taylor manage to get the interception, but she also ended up scoring a touchdown pretty much like her beau, Travis Kelce.

The entire feud between Taylor and the labels began as a result of a contract between her and the Big Machine record label. This contract was signed by Taylor when she was just 15 years old. With the terms being the ones the music industry typically follows, as a result of which the record held the rights to the master copy (original version) of the first six albums. Years later, when Taylor did not re-sign with Big Machine, the whole drama started. While she wanted to purchase the masters for herself, Big Machine went ahead and sold the entire catalogue to a third party, leaving her with no rights to those albums. Now, after years of perseverance, Taylor has managed to buy all six of them. And FOX broadcasters Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson are overjoyed by this development.

Congratulating Taylor Swift, the duo has posted a clip of their ‘Calm Down’ podcast on Instagram. Wishing her for this achievement and empathising with her for the rough journey she had to go through was Erin Andrews. “Shout out to our girl, Taylor Swift, for getting her music back. You never want her to go through that, and what the battle that was. But the message that that sent out to women was, like, don’t give up. Go after what’s yours,” Erin said.

Erin talked about how much Taylor getting her music back meant, not just to her but every woman out there. “I just really was thinking about that so much last night when that news hit about she didn’t give up. She showed people, like, I will get it back. It has a way of working itself out. I just think that’s so powerful,” Erin said. She described how powerful a feeling it was to see Taylor succeed despite so many opposing her. And how, despite so many hurdles, she managed to keep going, no matter what.

Charissa Thompson also chimed in, talking about how it must have been hard to have someone else own the music you worked hard for. “That’s your heart and soul, and blood. And that’s your experiences. And then for somebody else to just own that. Anyone that knows us knows how much we love and care about that gal. So happy for her that she has that back,” Charissa Thompson said while expressing how much they adore Taylor Swift and are happy for her. After all, Erin and Charissa are reportedly friends with Taylor Swift.

As happy and proud as Erin must be for Taylor Swift, she recently shared a new but embarrassing update. This included her not completely enjoying her skin care routine. Something which has been a staple for Erin Andrews since last year.

Erin Andrews shares an embarrassing accident

Anyone who has been following Erin Andrews for quite some time knows how big a fan she is of face treatments or skincare. Often heavily invested in researching the latest facial treatments and skin procedures. While she’s not that much into face care before the gym, she has a dedicated routine for her post-gym face care.

However, recently, one such face care routine went chaotic for her. She revealed in an Instagram story that while she was sitting inside her car with a face mask and eye patch on, ready to tackle the morning, all hell broke loose. Coffee suddenly spilled, flying all over and falling on her lap. Yikes! She wrote in her story, “Morning. ͏Coff͏e͏e du͏mp in͏ ͏lap! F.”͏ So much for a peaceful morning and a good cup of coffee. While it seems that the spill did not ruin the skin care, it was not the morning she was hoping for.

While we aren’t seeing Erin on the television with the usual FOX mic in her hand. She is making sure that the offseason is fun for us and her, both by sharing such hilarious accidents and updates. On the other hand, she also keeps us entertained with the experiences she shares on the podcast with Charissa Thompson.