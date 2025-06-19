FOX’s Erin Andrews Suffers ‘Awkward’ On-Stage Wardrobe Blunder as Charissa Thompson Tries to Keep It Together

Imagine this: you and a group of your friends are travelling abroad for a vacation. ‘The planner’ of the group confirms your reservations, checks your tickets, and even sends you emails about the temperature of the place you’re traveling to and what you’re supposed to pack. But you forgot to check and get back to them. Almost like an NFL player did not listen closely to the coach and made the wrong play. As a result, you’re now abroad and have a wardrobe malfunction. That’s exactly what’s happened in this case with Erin. Well…almost.

Attending Stagwell’s SPORT BEACH 2025, hosted in Cannes, Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson took this opportunity to record a live episode of their podcast. The duo also shared a clip from the event on the ‘Calm Down Podcast‘ page on Instagram. And it was hilarious and relatable. The clip starts with Erin and Charissa just getting comfortable on the stage before they start the episode. Just when Charissa is getting in the zone, Erin said something so bizarre it shook her up.

“Hey, do you have a towel back there?” Erin asked the crew. And just as Charissa would’ve thought of asking her the reason, Erin revealed it. “I’m gonna shove it up my dress,” she added. “Woahhh,” Charissa screamed immediately. Same reaction, Charissa, same. Probably realising how that sounded, Erin made a save by saying, “Just kidding.” Comparing the weather to how it is in Tampa Bay in September, Erin was struggling a bit while looking fantastic.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calm Down with Erin & Charissa (@calmdownpodcast) Expand Post

AD

“You’re doing it. I’m so impressed that you have no marks on that,” Charissa said, pointing to her dress. Probably a bit too soon because as soon as she said this, Erin revealed the potential wardrobe blunder. “It’s starting in the tummy, don’t worry. It’ll come out orange from the spray tan…Awkward spray tan in the UK,” Erin said, revealing something that was not really a good decision. Especially, while coming to Cannes, which is well known for being hot and humid, this time of the year.

Erin also admitted on behalf of the duo that they can’t complain about anything. Why? Because they did not see the emails from the organizers. “But we literally cannot complain about one thing because it was gonna be like, well, wait a minute. I sent you emails. I sent you information, and you never got back to me about it. So this is gonna be a real foot-in-the-mouth moment.” Meanwhile, Charissa quipped about having a code word between the two. “We need to have a code word. So every time we don’t like something we just say it to each other and not to them since they did all the planning. We can’t complain about anything,” she said.

While the duo will be going on a vacation for a couple of weeks, we can expect them to share their outfits and adventures. But no bathroom selfies, especially from public restrooms.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Erin Andrews is strictly against bathroom selfies

Erin and Charissa, for a long time, have talked about a whole variety of things. Some thoughts were pretty Gen Z, while some would probably get them being called ‘Boomers’. But that has never stopped the two from saying what they like, which also sets them apart. On one such day, Erin was once again in the spotlight for a statement that would not have sat well with the Gen Z kids.

In a clip from their podcast posted on Instagram, Erin is seen vehemently criticizing bathroom selfies. Especially, the ones taken in a public bathroom. Even the caption from the post read, “Get out of the public restrooms for your selfies!!!! @calmdownpodcast @charissajthompson #calmdown.” In the clip, Andrews made it pretty clear that this was one of her icks. “The selfies in the bathroom of your super cute outfit are for the birds. I’m not going to call you thirsty, but so desperado to take a picture of your outfit. Here’s my outfit,” she said. Even imitating a Gen Z influencer while saying the last sentence. Legendary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Andrews (@erinandrews) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Erin Andrews also reasoned out her dislike for bathroom selfies. The biggest reason is ‘Hygiene’. She said, “Do you know how much bacteria and odours are in that place? Like, get out of the public bathroom and find another…Like, no one needs to see the stink in the paper towel dispenser as we’re getting a full-length view of your trashy outfit.” Even her co-host, Charissa, chipped in on this topic and sided with Erin. “I don’t want to see where you take it. I don’t. I’m not interested in that,” she said.