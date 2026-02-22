FOX’s Jay Glazer Announces Major Health Update While Declaring Special Treatment Plan for American Military Veterans

Essentials Inside The Story A grueling back recovery reaches a shocking climax for Jay Glazer.

The NFL insider reveals the result of his latest medical scan.

A massive announcement promises total transformation for two American heroes.

Fox’s Jay Glazer suffered from major health issues involving his lower back for a long time. Training with the MMA fighters and NFL players resulted in such a condition. Last year, he started undergoing stem cell treatment to get his lower back in shape. One year later, the sports reporter has finally shared an update on his condition, revealing the moment of truth everyone has been waiting for.

“First one, I am BLOWN AWAY by… I actually did NOT need any more treatments on my lower back,” posted Jay Glazer on X. “That’s unfathomable to me!!! If you swipe to the next pic you’ll see how disgusting my MRI of my back was: 12 ruptures in the L’s, 5 herniations in the cervical spine. I literally don’t have an L4/L5 disc so it’s bone on bone on nerves. Before stem cells I had 24/7/365 nerve pain down both legs, left was pain plus a painful numb block of the front left quadrant of my thigh for 20 years. That pain and numbing??? GONE!!! It’s really unreal!! Amazing.”

Glazer’s journey to overcome the herniations and the numbing pain began a few months ago, when he first he received his first stem cell via IV. Auragens, a premier stem cell treatment organization, organized the entire thing. The treatment began to “attack inflammation and injuries.” He even received exosomes in a nebulizer to improve brain health. As for his discs, stem cells were directly injected into them.

From the very first session, he started to notice some changes. There were changes in his standing posture and movements. Even people around him took note of how he was not always stretching or trying to do something to get relief from the pain. With every session, Glazer showed more improvements. Following the final session, Glazer can finally call himself fit.

However, it was not always like that. Having trained NFL players and MMA fighters, he suffered from 12 ruptured discs in his lumbar spine and 5 herniations in his cervical spine. For two decades, he tried conventional methods, but it was of no use. The most horrific moment of his life arrived in 2014. During a routine procedure to treat one of the broken discs, Glazer started to choke on his vomit while under anaesthesia. It resulted in double pneumonia and a “life or death” situation. At one point, things got so serious that it was either a three-level fusion or a rod inserted into his spine. Thankfully, it did not come to that. Even his wife, Rosie Tenison, also underwent the therapy with him.

While Jay Glazer’s life has taken a turn for the better, he is on a path to make others’ lives better as well.

Jay Glazer is helping military veterans by providing them with stem cell treatment

Jay Glazer has received stem cell treatment and gotten better. But he does not want to be the only recipient of the treatment. Which is why he has taken the initiative to help combat veterans receive the same treatment.

“Second exciting announcement is we tabbed 2 more combat veterans, 2 heroes who got injured on same mission, to come down together to Panama to get treatment with ZERO cost to them!!! We got it!” posted Jay Glazer on X.

Glazer will be collaborating with Auragens, its Chief Commercial Officer, Tony Paoli, and Brian Stann in this great initiative. The two veterans will be flying to Panama to receive the treatment. They both got injured during the same mission.

USA Today via Reuters NFL, American Football Herren, USA NFC Championship-Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers, January 19, 2020 Santa Clara, California, USA Jay Glazer during the third quarter in the NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers at Levi s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports, 19.01.2020 17:17:41, 13966118, Levi s Stadium, Jay Glazer, San Francisco 49ers, NFL, NFC Championship Game, Green Bay Packers PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKylexTeradax 13966118

One of the main reasons for this initiative is the cost of stem cell treatment. It is one of the costliest treatments in the world, and not everyone can afford it. To support the people who are protecting the country, the sports reporter has taken it upon himself to bear all the costs for the treatment. It is just the start, and he will be looking to help more individuals in the future.

Moreover, it is not the first time the 56-year-old internet personality has done something for military veterans. In 2015, he co-founded Merging Vets & Players (MVP), a nonprofit organization, alongside Green Beret Nate Boyer. The organization is responsible for physical training, peer-to-peer support, and providing counseling to the veterans, helping them lead a normal life as civilians.

Jay Glazer is doing great work for these individuals. Luckily, he can give more time to the organization, especially since he has recovered. Hopefully, more people will benefit from his work.