Fred Warner, Jameson Williams Handed Hefty Fines as Multiple Players Face NFL’s Wrath

In recent weeks, NFL fines have been at the center of discussion. Available data shows that the NFL imposed only five fines on players for unsportsmanlike conduct in Week 3 after handing out 22 such fines in Week 2.

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It should also be noted that seven players were fined by the NFL for illegal use of helmets during Week 3 games. And the San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner is one of them, as per the league’s accountability report.

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He has received two fines. The first one is $23,882 for Unnecessary Roughness in the second quarter (use of helmet). Here’s what happened:

In Week 3, while tackling Cardinals tight end Trey McBride, Warner lowered his head and initiated direct contact with the crown of his helmet against McBride. However, under the NFL’s safety guidelines, defenders are prohibited from dropping their heads to lead with the top of the helmet, even when the primary intent is to make a standard tackle. But it doesn’t end here.

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On a separate play that went unflagged during live action in the fourth quarter, Warner used the banned swivel-hip technique. He grabbed the ball carrier from behind or the side by bringing his legs off the ground, and dropped his hips directly onto the opponent’s lower legs. Because the technique carries a high risk of lower-body injuries, the NFL caught the violation during a postgame tape review and assessed another fine. For this, he was fined $17,911.

That means he needs to pay a total of $41,793.

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Jameson Williams was fined as well

Detroit Lions’ Jameson Williams was fined for the same offense that also penalized Fred Warner: unnecessary roughness for use of a helmet.

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During a third-quarter play in the Week 3 game against the New York Jets, Williams lowered his head and led with the crown of his helmet while initiating contact.

Though Williams plays wide receiver, where helmet-use penalties are less common than on defense, offensive players are equally subject to fines when they lower their heads into defenders while blocking or trying to push forward after a catch. This time, the penalty amounted to $23,417.

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Apart from these names, there were a few players who were fined for helmet use and facemasks.

Cameron Thomas (ATL), Thomas Incoom (CAR), Josh Metellus (MIN), Mack Hollins (NE), and Cam Skattebo (NYG) — Use of Helmet ($7,073 to $23,882): These violations involved lowering the head to initiate contact with the crown of the helmet against an opponent rather than tackling or blocking with their heads up.

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A.J. Dillon (CAR), Arik Armstead (JAX), Dallas Turner (MIN), and Shelby Harris (NYG) — Facemasks ($6,750 to $11,941): These violations involved grasping, pulling, or twisting an opponent’s helmet facemask or opening during a play.

The five fines for unsportsmanlike conduct in Week 3 included the Panthers’ Lee Hunter, who was fined $10,174 for taunting; the Patriots’ Mack Hollins and the Giants’ Abdul Carter, who were each fined $11,941 for taunting; and the Broncos’ Quinn Meinerz and Jaylen Waddle, who were each fined $14,926 for illegal celebrations and vulgar acts.

The latter two players were penalized for participating in coordinated team or individual end-zone or on-field celebrations that involved gestures deemed vulgar or prolonged by game officials. For the first three players, the offenses involved standing over an opponent, flexing, getting in a rival player’s face, or making provocative taunting gestures directly toward the opposing sideline or an individual after a play.

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A total of 30 players were fined for over $400K

In the player-safety and tackling violations, nine players besides Fred Warner faced fines. The list also included Azeez Al-Shaair. The Texans LB had to pay $17,911 for hitting Colts WR Josh Downs. But now, he will not have to worry about a potential suspension. All thanks to the new NFL-NFLPA agreement.

“Previously, Al-Shaair could’ve been suspended as a repeat offender. But under the new NFL-NFLPA agreement, all players started 2026 with a clean slate, so this is just strike one,” NFL insider Tom Pelissero wrote on X.

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But everyone is not so lucky when it comes to avoiding an NFL fine.

For hitting quarterbacks, three players, including (BUF) Bradley Chubb, (SEA) Demarcus Lawrence, and (No) Danny Stutsman, were fined. Also, for other infractions, (JAX) Antonio Johnson, (CIN) Cedric Johnson, and (SEA) Brady Russell were fined in Week 3.

Apart from Fred Warner and Azeez Al-Shaair, four players were fined for “major” infractions in Week 3: Texans LB Jamal Hill ($5,972 for a blindside block), Giants TE Isaiah Likely(17,911 for an illegal blindside block), and Steelers LB Cole Holcomb (11,042 for an illegal blindside block).

Now, in the end, let’s get back to what the Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase said about NFL fines. Notably, he has modified his celebration after being fined twice by the NFL as part of the widespread Week 2 crackdown on illegal celebrations, obscene gestures, and taunting.

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He said after Week 2, “The superstars have to get in with NFLPA and fight for our money.”

Is there a fight brewing in the corner?