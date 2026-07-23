Free Agent TE Travis Vokolek Forced Into Retirement After Season-Ending Injury During Cardinals Stint

After going undrafted following the 2023 NFL Draft, Travis Vokolek stayed on the fringes of the 53-man roster during his first two seasons. Last year, however, he finally earned a starting role and became a member of special teams for the Arizona Cardinals. But then, tragedy struck.

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“After numerous visits with doctors and neurologists over the past couple of months, I have been advised to medically retire from the NFL due to a serious neck injury that I suffered this past season,” Vokolek wrote in the caption of his recent Instagram post. “I am extremely grateful and blessed to have been able to live out my childhood dream of playing football at the highest level for the past three years. Football has taught me many life lessons and given me unforgettable memories.”

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He went on to express his gratitude towards his teammates at Arizona, his coaches, trainers, and everyone who supported him and his family through the tough times. Vokolek seemed especially grateful to his wife, Ann Marie Vokolek, who stood with him through the thick and thin of his NFL career.

“I have attacked everyday of being a professional football player with passion, determination, and discipline. I can say that I truly left everything out on the field. Thank you for all of the love and support. Lastly, thank you football!”

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Vokolek suffered a devastating injury during the Week 6 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts in October 2025. During the first quarter, he collided with Colts linebacker Segun Olubi on a touchback and fell awkwardly on the turf. He remained motionless, sparking worry in the NFL community.

Medical personnel immediately stabilized his head and neck before taking him out on a stretcher. It was reported that he had suffered a neck injury and a concussion, and was put on injured reserve. He is only 28 years old.

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Before the career-ending collision, Vokolek had been carving out a steady role for himself in Arizona. In the five games he played, including one start, Vokolek recorded two combined tackles for the special teams.

Although a severe injury cut short Travis Vokolek’s time in the NFL, his journey from an undrafted prospect to a starting contributor demonstrates his hard work and dedication. His forced retirement serves as a stark reminder of the immense physical risks football players face every time they take the field.