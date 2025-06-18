Fresh Update Questions Mike Tomlin’s Justin Fields Loyalty After HC Welcomed Aaron Rodgers

In the Pittsburgh Steelers, QB debates aren’t just sports talk—they’re a full-fledged tradition, brewed strong like the Iron City beer and served hot on every corner. Moreover, when the Justin Fields rumours started to pick up the heat, it had the fans mapping out jersey numbers, arguing over QB depth charts, and photoshopping Fields into black and gold like he’d already thrown his first touchdown at Acrisure. He wasn’t just another trade rumour — he was the guy.

So why didn’t the move materialize? We never got to know. But there’s a new revelation that has come to the surface—one that changes everything about what we thought we knew and why Justin Fields never became the one for the Steelers. And it wasn’t about the scheme fit and locker room chemistry—it came down to something a lot less…romantic: dollars and cents.

In the PatMcAfee Show, NFL insider Peter Schrager revealed why the Steelers decided against going for Justin Fields—and the idea that they might’ve never genuinely wanted him. “If they really wanted Fields, they would’ve paid good money for him,” he said. Undoubtedly, that’s fair. A guy with a ceiling this high? He wouldn’t have come in for cheap. And the Steelers always knew that. “If they really wanted him, they would’ve given him $40 million over there.” And $40 million? That’s not far-fetched for the Steelers. Not even close.

The Steelers walked into this offseason with arguably one of the healthiest cap situations in the league: over $40 million in usable space, minimal dead money, and a financial cushion every NFL team dreams of. So, if the Steelers really saw him as their long-term answer? There was nothing that would’ve held them back.

Remember that Daniel Jones deal? Financially, in the same neighbourhood (four years, $160M, $37.5M guaranteed). Fields is younger, with a higher ceiling, and probably as accomplished as Jones when he got paid. But Pittsburgh didn’t bite. They were simply not all-in on him.

What did the Steelers fans get? Aaron Rodgers—initially the third choice behind Fields and Matthew Stafford. And the fact that he came in cheap? He became the obvious choice for the Steelers. “Aaron Rodgers’ deal is a great value, $10 million with up to 20 million in incentives,” Shrager added. A vet QB for that money? The Steelers didn’t hesitate in shifting their priorities.

Justin Fields coming back to the Steelers wouldn’t have been about the money—it would’ve been about Mike Tomlin’s belief in him. About commitment. And when the moment came, Pittsburgh blinked. And when 40-year-old Rodgers came in at a ‘great value’? Everything changed. Fields went from potential future to immediate backup—and it happened in real time.

Tomlin’s warm welcome to Rodgers fuels loyalty doubts

The lingering question is: Was Tomlin’s and the Steelers’ loyalty ever real? Or was Fields just a Plan B all along, someone they could stash cheap until something better (and cheaper, ironically) came along? Because, from a sporting aspect, Rodgers over Field makes no sense. Fields put up 3,219 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, 10 picks, and added 614 yards and 5 scores on the ground in 2024. Rodgers? Notably, he threw for just 2,670 yards, 17 touchdowns, 9 picks, and didn’t offer a single rushing yard—unless you count his slow stroll to the sideline.

Well, the way Mike Tomlin is welcoming Aaron Rodgers, you’d think his arrival is Mike’s dream come true. And that’s certainly not the third option, the ‘just-in-case’ guy. Indeed, Tomlin didn’t just greet Rodgers with a handshake (or a hug, even); he welcomed him with a BBQ dinner. Grilled steak, sides, and the Pittsburgh hospitality—no backup in the history of backups has gotten this welcome. Especially not from Tomlin.

Not a Zoom call. Not a handshake. And not even one of those “let’s grab coffee sometime” texts. No, the Steelers’ head coach fired up the grill, indeed. Probably, he broke out the secret marinade and threw a welcome bash that looked like it belonged on the Food Network.

It begs the question: Was Fields ever really the plan, or were they just biding their time until Rodgers became affordable? Because with the way Tomlin welcomed Rodgers—like a long-lost cousin returning for the family cookout—it sure looks like they were holding out for this moment all along.