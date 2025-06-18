From Aaron Rodgers to George Pickens, What NFL Execs Are Saying About Biggest Offseason Moves

Let’s be honest—this NFL offseason felt like Tarantino scripted it. We had drama, plot twists, surprise trades, and at least three moments where fans collectively screamed, ‘What the hell just happened?‘ Aaron Rodgers is somehow back in the headlines without playing a single snap, George Pickens is now catching passes in cowboy boots, and Bill Belichick is coaching college football. You couldn’t make this stuff up.

But while fans were busy refreshing Twitter and arguing in comment sections, NFL executives and scouts were doing what they do best—judging everyone’s life choices. ESPN recently polled them on the offseason’s biggest moves, and let’s just say, some of the answers might surprise you. A few teams made genius moves. Others… may have just rolled the dice and hoped for the best. Let’s dive into what the insiders really think—and which moves could break hearts (or brackets) come September.

The Steelers had a busy offseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers were at the centre of this offseason, with arguably the biggest move of the season—trading in Aaron Rodgers. While fans are still adjusting to the idea of Rodgers in black and gold (imagine those Terrible Towel ayahuasca parties), NFL executives are… intrigued? And surprisingly, not completely against it, unlike most Steelers fans. A veteran offensive NFL coach said, “He’s still throwing the sh– out of the ball, honestly. He’s the best QB they’ve had since Ben Roethlisberger.” If you just look at the name, then yes, he is—by far. But is he really the best they’ve had since Ben? Russell Wilson says hi.

Another AFC executive said, “Look, the mobility is an issue, there’s no doubt, but where he helps them is with the plus arm strength and the field vision from the pocket. They haven’t had that. I’m not sure that will be enough, but the offence will be at least respectable.” It’s interesting to note the difference between the executive’s perception of Rodgers compared to the fans’, who are mostly against this move. Who’s right? We’ll know in September.

But the man threw for 4,000 yards and 28 TDs last season. You can be against this move as a Steelers fan, but to call Rodgers ‘washed’ is factually incorrect.

Aaron Rodgers sent waves to the Cowboys camp, too

The Steelers didn’t make headlines only because of Rodgers. George Pickens to the Cowboys was another eyebrow raiser—and funnily enough, Rodgers influenced that decision too. Imagine A-Rod talking about quantum mechanics while Pickens is throwing his gloves mid-game. The Steelers weren’t about to turn the locker room into a reality show. They were conscious of Pickens’ maturity issues in the locker room, resulting in the idea that Rodgers and Pickens would not hit it off.

And that is how the Cowboys ended up with someone who has the potential to become a top 10 receiver. “He’ll be a big piece there. When he’s covered, he’s really open. I know the concerns are there, but I think having an already established passing game with veterans to help him along, and the fact he’s in a contract year, will help keep him in line. If you can tap into what he can do fully, his major ability will shine through,” an AFC executive said. That’s correct. Pickens, who had a top speed of 21.54 miles per hour on his 86-yard touchdown vs. the Bengals in Week 16 of the 2023 season, holds great potential.

Meanwhile, the Jets also grabbed attention with their smart move.

The Jets finally gave the fans something to hope for

Steelers weren’t the only team to make waves in the offseason—the New York Jets did their part, too. Big time. Pulling in Aaron Glenn and Justin Fields when they could’ve easily gone elsewhere was the best thing the Jets have done in years. Just when the Jets fans thought they were stuck in an endless loop of QB drama and coaching resets, they finally have a tint of hope.

The vision? It’s clear as day. “A defensive head coach is going to run the ball with Breece Hall and a dangerous weapon to complement the offence in Fields,” one NFL coordinator said. “AG will help the defence be even better too,” he added.

These two are about to run the most intense practices the Meadowlands has ever seen. If you don’t love cold-weather games, physicality, and two-yard QB scrambles that somehow go for 30, this might not be your year. And if Fields somehow manages to immerse himself in Glenn’s structure, this can be a season for the ages. Or at least be fun to yell about on Sundays.

That’s not it. The move pulled off by the Rams is worth mentioning.

Davante Adams to Rams: Smartest move of the season?

You know that moment in fantasy football when someone makes a quiet trade at 3 a.m., and a week later, you realise they just robbed the league blind? That’s exactly what Sean McVay and the Rams pulled off with Aaron Rodgers’s ex-mate, Davante Adams. While everyone was busy losing their minds over quarterback musical chairs, the Rams pulled off the heist of the offseason, landing one of the best receivers in football without having to sell their soul or their future first-round picks (not that they use them anyway).

As one NFL exec told ESPN: “It’s the best move of the offseason if it happens. He’s still a top-five receiver and gives them what they lost in Cooper Kupp’s decline.” A top-five WR in this economy as a free agent? Smart. Oh, and Rams can also escape this deal after one year and still save $14 million on the cap. Even smarter.

A personal evaluator told, “Sean [McVay] can get creative with him, because he’s that classic outside receiver with size that you can also slide inside. It’s a risk because Kupp was so good there for so long. But I see this as a slight upgrade.” There have been no moves this offseason that don’t involve some level of risk, but this is the most calculated one.

Which move do you think was the biggest move of the season, also the smartest?