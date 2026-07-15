From Franchise Stars to Massive Draft Busts: Ranking Every Saints First-Round Pick Since 2016

The New Orleans Saints built most of their success over the past decade through the draft, and mostly in the first round. The franchise has found impact starters and Pro Bowl talent, but has also had its fair share of misses and picks they would’ve liked back. Some of those misses came at the worst time in the back half of Drew Brees’ career, preventing the team from winning a championship.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Saints have focused on rebuilding around the promising young core of Chris Olave, Taliese Fuaga, and Kelvin Banks, giving fans optimism for the future. As with the rest of this series, we’re gonna exclude Jordyn Tyson from this list, since he’s the Saints’ first-round pick in 2026. Here’s a ranking of New Orleans’ last 10 first-round picks from best to worst.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State – 2022 NFL Draft

Imago NASHVILLE, TN – DECEMBER 28: Chris Olave 12 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after a win against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of a game at Nissan Stadium on December 28, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Derick Hingle/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 28 Saints at Titans EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon12625122840

Olave has been everything the Saints hoped for when they traded up to take him in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Despite playing behind multiple quarterbacks in his career, Olave has consistently produced at a high level thanks to his route-running, which creates separation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through his first four seasons, Olave has accumulated more than 3,500 receiving yards over 290 receptions and 19 touchdowns, making him one of the NFL’s more consistent receivers. His ability to produce despite multiple quarterbacks and injuries speaks to his talent. Olave has become the focal point of the Saints’ offense and stands out as New Orleans’ best first-round draft pick on this list.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State – 2017 NFL Draft

USA Today via Reuters Oct 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) shoves Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Marshon Lattimore quickly became one of the NFL’s better cornerbacks after being taken 11th overall in 2017. He won Defensive Rookie of the Year after recording 5 interceptions and shutting down the league’s top receivers.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his time in New Orleans, Lattimore had four Pro Bowl Selections, more than 400 tackles, 15 interceptions, and over 80 passes defended, while helping lead one of the NFL’s better secondaries. His physical attributes made him tough to beat in coverage, and that’s why he’s No. 2 on this list.

3. Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin – 2017 NFL Draft

Imago FOXBOROUGH, MA – OCTOBER 08: New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk 71 during a game between the New England Patriots and the New Orleans Saints on October 8, 2023, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA OCT 08 Saints at Patriots EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon482231008145

New Orleans dominated the 2017 draft by selecting Lattimore and then selecting Ryan Ramczyk with the 32nd overall pick. After just one season at Wisconsin, Ramczyk entered the league and immediately proved his worth by becoming one of the best right tackles in the league and protecting Drew Brees.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his eight seasons with the Saints, Ramczyk started 101 games, earning three All-Pro selections. His pass protection and ability to open up running lanes made him one of the biggest steals in the entire 2017 draft. Knee injuries ultimately shortened his career; Ramczyk retired as one of the greatest offensive linemen in franchise history and one of the most successful first-round picks in Saints history.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Cesar Ruiz, G, Michigan – 2020 NFL Draft

Cesar Ruiz had a rocky start to his career, but has developed into a solid guard option for the Saints. The former Michigan lineman has started well over 80 games for the Saints, providing stability for the multiple coaching and quaterback changes the team has seen. His versatility and consistency have made him one of New Orleans’ more reliable offensive players, and he’s grown into one of the better guards in the NFC.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State – 2024 NFL Draft

Taliese Fuaga is one of the Saints’ most important building blocks for this current rebuild. He was drafted to reinforce the Saints’ offensive line, and the former Oregon State standout did just that with his strength and technique.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through his first two seasons, Fuaga has developed into one of the league’s better young tackles, with his ability to protect out on the edge. His physicality fits the identity New Orleans has valued on the offensive line, and he appears poised to become one of the franchise’s cornerstones over the next decade.

6. Marcus Davenport, EDGE, UTSA – 2018 NFL Draft

Imago CHICAGO, IL – NOVEMBER 01: New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport 92 looks on in action during a game between the Chicago Bears and the New Orleans Saints on November 01, 2020 at Soldier Stadium, in Chicago, IL. Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 01 Saints at Bears Icon164201101309

The Saints made one of the boldest moves of the 2018 NFL Draft by trading up to take Marcus Davenport with the 14th overall pick. He had athletic upside, but the cost raised expectations for Davenport in New Orleans.

During five seasons with the Saints, Davenport had 21.5 sacks, 142 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, and 60 quarterback hits. When healthy, he proved he could be a disruptive edge presence with his length and explosiveness. Injuries kept him off the field, preventing him from developing consistency, leading the Saints to move on from him, and falling short of the expectations that came with being a first-round pick.

7. Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas – 2025 NFL Draft

Imago NEW ORLEANS, LA – DECEMBER 21: Kelvin Banks Jr. 71 of the New Orleans Saints plays against the New York Jets during the first half of a game at the Caesars Superdome on December 21, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo by Derick E. Hingle/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 21 Jets at Saints EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon12625122177

It’s early in his career, but after one season, Kelvin Banks Jr. looks like the real deal. The former Texas lineman entered the league as one of the nation’s top tackle prospects due to his athleticism and technique.

Banks quickly earned playing time and showcased his athleticism in his footwork, moving cleanly on the field. His ability to protect the quarterback and create running lanes has given the Saints optimism for their offensive line moving forward. Banks and Fuaga should be the long-term duo at the tackle spots.

8. Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson – 2023 NFL Draft

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Combine Mar 2, 2023 Indianapolis, IN, USA Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee DL02 participates in the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium IN USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20230302_anw_al2_0359 “Image Credits: Imago”

Bryan Bresee has slowly developed into an important part of the Saints’ defensive line since being taken 29th overall. The former Clemson standout entered the NFL draft with elite athletic traits and showed flashes of being a disruptive interior lineman.

Through his first three seasons, Bresee has 14.5 sacks, 86 tackles, and 19 tackles for loss. He has the power, size, and quickness to be a consistent disruptor, but has struggled to find consistency over the last three seasons. Fans expect him to fully break out this upcoming season for the Saints’ defensive line.

9. Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa – 2022 NFL Draft

Trevor Penning entered the NFL with a reputation for playing with physicality and toughness after dominating the FCS level at Northern Iowa. The Saints drafted him 19th overall, hoping he’d become the long-term replacement at left tackle.

The transition to the NFL was a lot harder than expected for Penning. Injuries hindered his development, and when healthy, he struggled with consistency and matching NFL competition. He showed flashes of improvement throughout his career, but hasn’t fully broken out. Penning didn’t become the tackle New Orleans envisioned him to be, and for where he was drafted, he’s one of the few full-fledged misses on this list.

10. Payton Turner, EDGE, Houston – 2021 NFL Draft

The Saints took Payton Turner with the 28th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, hoping he’d become a cornerstone on the defensive line. After a great career at Houston, Turner entered the NFL with good size, versatility, and athleticism.

Injuries prevented him from finding a consistent footing. Over four seasons with New Orleans, Turner played in 31 games, having 50 tackles, five sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and 11 quarterback hits. While he flashes his potential on occasions, he has struggled to stay healthy and has never developed into the edge rusher the Saints envisioned. His inability to stay on the field makes him the worst first-round pick the Saints have had in the last 10 years.