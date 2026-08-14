From Jordan Love to Jordan Morgan: Ranking Every Packers First-Round Pick Since 2018 Ranked From Best to Worst

The Green Bay Packers have been one of the most consistent organizations in all of football, and it’s been primarily through the draft and their recent first-round selections offer a mix of hits and misses. From finding a potential franchise quarterback in Jordan Love to landing stars like Jaire Alexander, Green Bay has added quality depth on both sides of the ball. At the same time, they’ve struggled to hit consistently in the first round, leaving plenty of room for these rankings to look different in the coming years.

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The Packers didn’t have a first-round pick in 2026 due to the Micah Parsons trade, so there won’t be a ranking from the 2026 draft. Here’s a ranking of Green Bay’s last 10 first-round picks, from best to worst.

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1. Jordan Love, QB, Utah State – 2020 NFL Draft

Imago CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 10: Jordan Love 10 of the Green Bay Packers looks on during the second half of a NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Chicago Bears on January 10, 2026 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 10 NFC Wildcard Packers at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260110133

There was heavy debate about the Packers taking Love in the first round of the 2020 draft. Green Bay was coming off an NFC Championship run and needed help at the receiver position, but the Packers opted to make Love the eventual successor to Aaron Rodgers. He waited for three seasons before taking control of the offense.

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Since becoming the starter, Love has developed into an exciting young quarterback. Through the 2025 season, he has thrown for 11,535 yards, 83 touchdowns and 31 interceptions, completing 64.3 percent of his passes while posting a 27-20-1 record as a starter. His 2025 season included 3,381 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and six interceptions in 15 games. With his arm talent, mobility, and growth, Love has given Green Bay the kind of quarterback stability that few teams get to enjoy.

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2. Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville – 2018 NFL Draft

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – OCTOBER 27:Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander 23 warms up before a NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 27th, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL. Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire NFL: OCT 27 Packers at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon241027130

Alexander quickly established himself as one of the NFL’s premier cornerbacks after Green Bay selected him 18th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. His combination of speed, instincts, and aggressive coverage ability allowed him to become the team’s top corner almost immediately.

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At his peak, Alexander was one of the best shutdown corners in football. Through his Green Bay career, he appeared in 78 games, having 12 interceptions, 70 passes defended, and 287 tackles. He earned two Pro Bowl selections and two Second-Team All-Pro selections. Injuries and off-the-field incidents limited his availability in recent years, but his peak was good enough to make him one of the best first-round selections in Packers history.

3. Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan – 2019 NFL Draft

Imago October 26, 2025, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: Green Bay Packers defensive end RASHAN GARY 52 jogs off the field at halftime of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAg257 20251026_zsp_g257_068 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

The Packers selected Rashan Gary 12th overall in 2019, betting on the former Michigan star’s physical upside. Gary didn’t immediately become a star, but after working his way into larger roles, he developed into one of Green Bay’s most dangerous pass rushers.

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Through six seasons, Gary has recorded 46.5 sacks, 154 solo tackles, and seven forced fumbles across 106 games. His 2025 season was reasonably productive, as he finished with seven and a half sacks in 16 games and 25 solo tackles. Gary’s explosiveness and ability to pressure quarterbacks have made him an important piece of Green Bay’s defense. Gary was traded to Dallas this offseason.

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4. Darnell Savage Jr., S, Maryland – 2019 NFL Draft

Imago GREEN BAY, WI – JULY 26: Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage Jr., 26 works out during Packers Training Camp at Ray Nitschke Field on July 26, 2023 in Ashwaubenon, WI. Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JUL 26 Green Bay Packers Training Camp EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2307260877

Darnell Savage was the second first-round pick by the Packers in the 2019 NFL Draft, taken at 21st overall. His range, athleticism, and aggressiveness made him a fit for Green Bay’s secondary, and he quickly became an impact player.

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During his five seasons with the Packers, Savage started 69 games, recorded 302 tackles, nine interceptions, and 32 passes defensed. His best stretch came early in his career, including four interceptions in 2020. While his consistency dropped later in his Green Bay tenure, Savage still had productive seasons for the Packers, making him higher on this list.

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5. Quay Walker, LB, Georgia – 2022 NFL Draft

Imago CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 10: Quay Walker 7 of the Green Bay Packers chases Caleb Williams 18 of the Chicago Bears during the first half of a NFC Wild Card Playoff game on January 10, 2026 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 10 NFC Wildcard Packers at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260110016

Quay Walker was one of Green Bay’s most productive recent first-round picks, even if his career hasn’t quite reached the level some expected when the Packers selected him 22nd overall. The former Georgia linebacker immediately became a starter, bringing size and athleticism to the middle of the defense.

Through four seasons, Walker had 469 tackles, nine sacks, and three forced fumbles, while starting 57 of his 58 career games. His 2025 season was productive, having 128 tackles, two and a half sacks, and eight tackles for loss in 14 games. Walker’s consistency and ability to cover ground have made him a valuable piece of Green Bay’s defense, putting him in the top half of this list. Walker did leave Green Bay this offseason, signing with Las Vegas in free agency.

6. Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa – 2023 NFL Draft

Imago CHICAGO, IL – SEPTEMBER 10: Green Bay Packers linebacker Lukas Van Ness 90 warms up prior to a regular season game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears on September, 10, 2023, at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA SEP 10 Packers at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon230910107

The Packers selected Lukas Van Ness 13th overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, betting on his combination of size and power. Green Bay did the same thing with Gary and hoped for the same result from Van Ness.

The development has taken longer than expected. Through three seasons, Van Ness has appeared in 43 games with two starts, having 84 tackles and eight and a half sacks. His production has been lackluster, and in the 2025 season, which ended after nine games, he recorded just one and a half sacks. Still, the physical tools are there, and the Packers have invested heavily in developing him into a more consistent defensive weapon.

7. Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia – 2022 NFL Draft

Imago September 7, 2025: Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt 95 celebrates a sack of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff 16 during a game in Green Bay, WI. Packers defeated Lions, 27-13. /Cal Media. Green Bay United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20250908_zma_c04_218 Copyright: xKirstenxSchmittx

The Packers selected Devonte Wyatt 28th overall in 2022, adding another Georgia defensive lineman to a front that already featured plenty of young talent. Wyatt entered the NFL with an explosive first step and the athleticism to become a good interior pass rusher.

Through four seasons, Wyatt has appeared in 57 games with 15 starts, recording 101 tackles and 16 sacks. His production took another step in 2025, when he posted four sacks in 10 games, starting all 10. Wyatt has become a legitimate contributor, but he still needs a breakout season to move into the upper tier of Green Bay’s recent first-round picks.

8. Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia – 2021 NFL Draft

Imago JACKSONVILLE, FL – OCTOBER 27: Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes 21smiles after a NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 27th, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL. Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire NFL: OCT 27 Packers at Jaguars EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon241027297

The Packers selected Eric Stokes 29th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft after he helped build one of the nation’s best defenses. His elite speed and ability to run with receivers made him a good fit in Green Bay’s secondary.

Stokes stepped into a big role as a rookie, starting 14 games, but injuries and poor play slowed his development. During his four seasons with Green Bay, Stokes played 45 games with 32 starts, had 128 tackles, one interception and 14 passes defended. He eventually left Green Bay and recently signed an extension with the Las Vegas Raiders.

9. Matthew Golden, WR, Texas – 2025 NFL Draft

Imago University of Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden holds his jersey after being picked by the Green Bay Packers in the first round during the 2025 NFL, American Football Herren, USA draft at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Thursday, April 24, 2025. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY NFL20250424836 TANNENxMAURY

The Packers selected Matthew Golden 23rd overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, adding another explosive weapon to one of the league’s deeper young offenses. Coming out of Texas, Golden was viewed as a polished receiver with the speed to create separation and make plays downfield.

Golden’s rookie numbers weren’t the best, but he showed flashes of the talent, making him a first-round pick. He appeared in 14 games with five starts, catching 29 passes for 361 yards while averaging 12.4 yards per reception. The Packers emptied some talent from their receiver room this offseason, with the hope that Golden can make a year-to-year jump.

10. Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona – 2024 NFL Draft

Imago CHICAGO, IL – DECEMBER 20: Green Bay Packers guard Jordan Morgan 77 defends Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat 98 during a regular season game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears on December 20, 2025, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 20 Packers at Bears EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251220186

The Packers selected Jordan Morgan 25th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, hoping the former Arizona standout could become a long-term piece on the offensive line. Morgan entered the league with plenty of versatility, having played tackle in college and being the type of athlete to move to the inside.

Morgan’s rookie season was slowed by injuries, as he appeared in only six games and made one start. He bounced back in 2025, playing all 17 games and starting 12, giving the Packers a much clearer picture of what he could become. Through two seasons, Morgan has appeared in 23 games with 13 starts, and his continued development will be important for a Green Bay offensive line that has traditionally been one of the team’s biggest strengths.