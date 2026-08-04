From Myles Garrett to Corey Coleman: Ranking Every Browns First-Round Pick Since 2015

The Cleveland Browns have hit on stars at their positions in the draft over their last 10 picks; the problem has been keeping them on the team. The Deshaun Watson situation set the franchise back for a couple of years, as Cleveland lost multiple first-round picks and a chunk of cap space. The majority of the picks on this list were before that trade, so naturally they aren’t on the team anymore. Cleveland has been the laughing stock of the league for decades, and missing on draft classes is a big reason.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As with the rest of this series, we’ll be excluding the Browns’ 2026 first-round picks, Spencer Fano and KC Concepcion. Here are Cleveland’s last 10 first-round picks ranked from best to worst.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Myles Garrett, EDGE, Texas A&M – 2017 NFL Draft

Imago CINCINNATI, OH – JANUARY 04: Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett 95 before the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 4, 2026, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 04 Browns at Bengals EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260104056

There’s always pressure when you’re the first overall pick in a draft, and no guarantee you’ll become a star. With Myles Garrett’s tape coming out of college, he seemed destined to be a dominant edge rusher in this league. There was no flaw. He had rare athleticism and strength and was a playmaker for Texas A&M. It was a no-brainer for the Browns to take him No. 1 overall in 2017, and there’s no surprise Garrett has been the league’s best edge rusher for multiple years now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Garrett is aging like fine wine; as he’s gotten older, he’s gotten better. In 2025, he broke the single-season sack record, getting 23 on the year. Across 10 seasons, Garrett has over 125 sacks, multiple First-Team All-Pro honors, two Defensive Player of the Year Awards, and multiple Pro Bowl selections. He’s a nightmare for offenses around the league, and the best Browns draft pick on this list despite getting traded to Los Angeles this offseason.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State – 2018 NFL Draft

Imago LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 29: Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward 21 walks off the field after a NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Cleveland Browns vs Las Vegas Raiders game on September 29, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire NFL: SEP 29 Browns at Raiders EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2409291664

Denzel Ward has been the leader of the Browns’ secondary since being selected fourth overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. His elite athleticism, ball skills and ability to shadow No. 1 receivers have made him the highest-paid corner twice in his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout his first nine seasons, Ward earned multiple Pro Bowl selections and led the league in pass breakups in 2024. As the leader now of one of the league’s best defenses, Ward has solidified himself near the top of this list.

3. Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma – 2018 NFL Draft

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2021: Steelers vs Browns JAN 03 January 3rd, 2021: Baker Mayfield 6 during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns game at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA. Jason Pohuski/CSM Pittsburgh PA USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20220103_zaf_cp5_288.jpg JasonxPohuskix csmphototwo847717

The Browns selected Baker Mayfield with the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft to end their decades-long search for a franchise quarterback. Mayfield changed the organization’s trajectory instantly. He set the NFL rookie record for touchdown passes despite not even starting for the entire season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayfield’s defining moment came during the 2020 season, when he led Cleveland to its first playoff victory since 1994, ending one of the longest postseason droughts in professional sports. Across four seasons with the Browns, Mayfield threw for 14,126 yards, 92 touchdowns and 56 interceptions, leaving behind a legacy in Cleveland that Browns fans won’t forget.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. David Njoku, TE, Miami – 2017 NFL Draft

Imago Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku 85 with the catch for a touchdown during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, in East Rutherford, NJ. /Cal Media East Rutherford United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251109_zma_c04_443 Copyright: xChristopherxSzagolax

The Browns had three first-round picks in the 2017 draft, and David Njoku was the last one at 29th overall. Njoku developed into one of the league’s more explosive pass-catching tight ends. While his early seasons featured flashes of his athleticism, he emerged as a star later in his Browns career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through nine seasons with Cleveland, Njoku has over 350 receptions, 4,000 receiving yards and 30 touchdowns, earning a Pro Bowl selection while becoming one of the most reliable targets in the Browns’ passing attack. His longevity and consistent production make him one of the franchise’s best first-round picks in their last 10 attempts.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern – 2021 NFL Draft

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 13: Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II 0 looks on during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Cleveland Browns on October 13, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA OCT 13 Browns at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon241013062

Greg Newsome II quickly became an important member of the Browns’ secondary after being taken 26th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. His fluid athleticism, instincts and versatility allowed him to excel both on the outside and in the slot.

Through his first six seasons, Newsome II developed into one of the Browns’ most dependable defensive backs, consistently matching up against opposing teams’ top receivers. His ability to contribute in multiple coverage schemes has made him a valuable part of one of the NFL’s best defenses.

6. Jedrick Wills Jr., OT, Alabama – 2020 NFL Draft

Imago CLEVELAND, OH – AUGUST 27: Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. 71 on the sideline during the third quarter of the National Football League preseason game between the Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns on August 27, 2022, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA AUG 27 Preseason – Bears at Browns Icon220827095

The Browns selected Jedrick Wills Jr. with the 10th overall pick to solidify the left side of their offensive line after his standout career at Alabama. Wills became an immediate starter and played a key role in one of the NFL’s best offensive lines during Cleveland’s return to playoff contention.

Although injuries affected the latter part of his Browns tenure, Wills started 57 games over five seasons while helping pave the way for one of the league’s top rushing attacks. While he never developed into an elite left tackle, he provided solid value as a long-term starter.

7. Mason Graham, DT, Michigan – 2025 NFL Draft

Imago Cleveland Browns v Minnesota Vikings International Series 05/10/2025. Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Mason Graham during the International Series match between Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom on 5 October 2025. London Tottenham Hotspur Stadium London United Kingdom Editorial use only , Copyright: xDennisxGoodwinx PSI-22961-0191

It’s still early in his career, but with the rest of this list and how long they spent with the Browns, Mason Graham lands at the No. 7 spot. Graham immediately became part of the Browns’ defensive line rotation, with his quickness, motor, and leverage creating disruption in both the running and passing games. Browns hope Graham can be part of the rotation for years to come.

8. Jabrill Peppers, S/LB, Michigan – 2017 NFL Draft

Imago CLEVELAND, OH – DECEMBER 23: Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah (87) makes a 14-yard touchdown catch as Cleveland Browns safety Jabrill Peppers (22) defends during the fourth quarter of the National Football League game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on December 23, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire) NFL American Football Herren USA DEC 23 Bengals at Browns PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon181223119

One of the most versatile players in college football history, Jabrill Peppers entered the NFL with expectations of becoming a defensive chess piece, capable of impacting every level of the field. The Browns selected him 25th overall.

Over two seasons with the Browns, Peppers recorded 137 tackles, two interceptions, eight passes defended and one sack while contributing on special teams. Although he never fully unlocked his potential with the Browns, his athleticism and versatility made him a productive starter, and he was traded to New York as part of the Odell Beckham Jr. deal.

9. Danny Shelton, DT, Washington – 2015 NFL Draft

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2017: Browns vs Steelers DEC 31 Dec 31st, 2017: Browns Danny Shelton 55 during the Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers game at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA. Jason Pohuski/CSM Pittsburgh PA U.S. EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20171231_zaf_cp5_009.jpg JasonxPohuskix csmphototwo343990

Selected 12th overall in the 2015 NFL Draft, Danny Shelton was expected to become the anchor of Cleveland’s defensive front. His massive frame and run-stopping ability made him one of the safest defensive tackle prospects in the class.

During three seasons with the Browns, Shelton recorded 128 tackles, one and a half sacks, and 11 tackles for loss while becoming that reliable run defender. However, he never fully developed into the disruptive interior force Cleveland envisioned before being traded to New England in 2018.

10. Corey Coleman, WR, Baylor – 2016 NFL Draft

Imago BEREA, OH – MAY 23: Cleveland Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman (19) participates in drills during the Cleveland Browns OTA at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire) NFL American Football Herren USA MAY 23 Browns OTA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxRUSxSWExNORxDENxONLY Icon18052322

The Browns hoped Corey Coleman would become their long-awaited No. 1 receiver after selecting him 15th overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. A consensus All-American at Baylor, Coleman entered the NFL with elite speed, explosive playmaking ability and a reputation as one of the nation’s most dynamic receivers.

Unfortunately, injuries and inconsistency prevented Coleman from living up to expectations. Across two seasons in Cleveland, he appeared in 19 games, catching 56 passes for 718 yards and five touchdowns before being traded to Buffalo. Given his draft status and limited production, Coleman ranks as one of the Browns’ biggest busts in the first round.