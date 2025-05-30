Frustrated Joe Flacco Shows True Character After Refusing to Mentor Shedeur Sanders & Dillon Gabriel

Joe Flacco has a lot of dreams, but helping others is definitely not one of them. At least for now. But before you assume the worst out of the oldest person in the Cleveland Browns‘ quarterback room, allow us to explain first. It seems like Flacco has had ENOUGH! After circling through a staggering five teams in just six seasons despite Super Bowl and MVP glory, the signal caller seems to be treading more and more on selfish grounds. Meaning? He wants that starter role now even if it means turning down responsibilities that would otherwise be an obvious addition given his resume.

And the 40-year-old couldn’t have been clearer about it.

After the Browns’ second OTA practice on Wednesday, Flacco began his monologue by putting out a disclaimer, “If I say I don’t want to be a mentor, I look bad. If I say I do want to be a mentor, then I look like an idiot that doesn’t care about being good and playing football. There’s a lot of questions like that. That’s why [I] end up having to try to avoid them.” Even insider Mary Kay Cabot couldn’t agree more.

During an appearance on the Rich Eisen show, the Browns insider revealed, “Let me just say this about Joe Flacco and that whole mentorship piece: He’s been asked this question so many times over and over again, and he’s tired of answering it.” It started back in 2023, when Flacco was in his first stint with the Browns, and was asked about a mentorship role repeatedly. Then, in Indianapolis last year, it came up yet again. And the irritation? You could hear it clear as day. Cabot added, “The question just irks him.” As for Flacco, his priorities are also clear as day…

“I tend to try to be honest and I’ve said I’m not a mentor. I play football and in a quarterback room, there’s…been already a ton of times where there’s learning experiences….I have a lot of experience and I can talk on things, and hopefully they listen. But it’s not necessarily my job to make sure they listen to me,” he further said before adding…

“Because of what I just said, you’re acting like I wouldn’t want to be a mentor. Again, it’s not really about that. It’s just not the main focus. I see myself as a guy that can play in this league. So if your main focus was just like, ‘Hey, I’m going to get you ready,’ you’re just not taking care of business the best way. To be a mentor…is like [to] show people how you go to work. Like I said, hope that they pick up on that stuff, but not necessarily force them to pick up on the things,” the player concluded. But does he still have what it takes to be a starter?

Well, if OTA practice stats are any indication, Flacco’s road will not be so easy. As per reports, the player completed 9 of 14 passes for one touchdown and zero interceptions. The team’s third-round pick, Dillon Gabriel, on the other hand, effectively completed 11 of 16 passes for two TDs and one interception. And then there was fellow veteran Kenny Pickett who clinched 9 of 16 passes for no touchdowns or interceptions. The most head-turning performance came from Shedeur Sanders.

Leaving many jaws dropped, the former Colorado Buffaloes player completed 7 of 9 passes, with a 78% completion rate and got three touchdowns and zero interceptions. Looks like the rookies are well capable of shaking up the roster—making Flacco more wary about them.

Joe Flacco gives a massive reality check to rookies

With the Browns having 4 other quarterbacks to choose from (including the recovering Deshaun Watson), many want Flacco to take on a big brother role. But, while rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders are making waves with their OTA performance, and will benefit from a suggestion or two, Flacco wants them to grow on their own.

Cabot added about the veteran’s mindset, “He’s tried to say over and over and over again, ‘Look, you can learn from watching me, you can learn from doing whatever I do. But I’m not here to hold your hand and get you to be able to win the job over me.” Flacco wants to be seen as the player, the fighter, the quarterback who’s still got plenty left in the tank. Because, in a league that’s obsessed with youth and potential, veterans often get boxed into roles they never signed up for. He’s here to compete. To win. To remind everyone he’s still very much a player, not just a footnote in someone else’s rise.

Will he be able to do it? Only time will tell…