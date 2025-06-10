Frustrated Mike McDaniel Doesn’t Mince Words on Jalen Ramsey’s Holdout Amid Dolphins Trade Standoff

The Dolphins thought they had locked down their secondary for years, inking Jalen Ramsey to a historic $72.3 million deal that made him the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback. But a franchise doesn’t shell out big bucks for a mantlepiece. Three years later, the partnership has crumbled—a single playoff appearance. Not surprisingly, they announced a “mutual” trade agreement. But as whispers of tension between Ramsey and the organization grow louder, fans are left questioning just how mutual this divorce really was. Behind closed doors, sources hint at frayed relationships and unmet expectations.

The 30-year-old CB is ready to turn the page, even with three years left on his Dolphins contract. As mandatory minicamps begin across the NFL, the seven-time Pro Bowl cornerback’s absence looms large in Miami. His locker room relationships soured quite a long time ago, and trade rumours had swirled previously, too. Many call his departure inevitable. But now it has left coach Mike McDaniel with an impossible task: replacing an irreplaceable star.

According to an X post by David Furones, Miami Dolphins beat reporter, coach Mike is understandably frustrated. The situation turned uglier when McDaniel’s frustration boiled over. “I don’t give a s— how I feel about it,” he bluntly told. The Dolphins coach confirmed Ramsey won’t attend minicamp, calling it an “excused absence” despite the obvious tension. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the defensive back is deliberately avoiding the team’s offseason program, ignoring fears of receiving fines. This standoff isn’t sudden—trade rumors swirled before the draft, but financial hurdles stalled any deal. Miami wants to move on but refuses to eat most of Ramsey’s guaranteed money, creating a gridlock.

The nitty-gritty details in Ramsey’s contract have further contributed to complications. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports multiple teams are interested but hesitant to absorb his full $72.3 million deal. The Dolphins’ leverage weakens by the day as Ramsey’s absence stretches into minicamp. Miami’s front office is playing the long game, waiting until after June 1 to maximize cap savings. This strategic delay could free up $19.6 million in space, but at what cost? Every missed practice deepens the divide between Ramsey and the franchise.

With training camp looming, the Dolphins face a harsh reality: no trade partner may meet their demands, leaving them stuck with a disgruntled superstar. Or maybe they are betting on another gamble?

Is Jaire Alexander replacing Jalen Ramsey?

The Dolphins are reportedly interested in newly available cornerback Jaire Alexander after his release from the Packers. Now, this deal would make sense for the Dolphins. Unlike Jalen Ramsey, Alexander presents no trade compensation hurdles or massive $21 million cap hit. However, he won’t come cheap either, with contract experts projecting an $8-10 million base deal plus incentives. This potential signing could give Miami flexibility as it navigates Ramsey’s impending departure.

Alexander’s split from Green Bay stemmed from contract disputes, specifically his lack of guaranteed money this season. While not demanding top dollar, he’ll still command a competitive package. The financials make sense for Miami, but durability remains a major concern. Over the past four seasons, Alexander missed 33 games, including 10-game absences in both 2023 and 2024.

Even though signing Alexander definitely has its perks, the Dolphins need to keep in mind his stats. Injuries have plagued the former Pro Bowler’s recent campaigns. Last season’s knee surgery created a bizarre end to his Packers tenure, though he returned to practice. His only fully healthy season since 2020 came in 2022, raising red flags about reliability. When available, Alexander’s talent is undeniable, but availability remains the question.

If signed, Alexander would immediately become Miami’s CB1 by default, especially with Ramsey’s exit looming. The drop-off in talent between Alexander and Miami’s other corners would be significant. This potential upgrade comes with risk, but the Dolphins desperately need veteran leadership in their secondary.

The decision hinges on Miami’s risk tolerance. Alexander offers Pro Bowl potential at a fraction of Ramsey’s cost, but his injury history can’t be ignored. As the Ramsey situation drags on, Alexander presents an intriguing alternative who could stabilize the position—if he stays on the field. Miami’s front office must weigh short-term needs against long-term reliability in this critical roster move.