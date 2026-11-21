Mark Davis has spent years guarding his late father’s name, and a new Prime Video movie has just put Al Davis on screen in a way he never wanted. The Raiders owner is not staying quiet about it.

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Prime Video’s “Madden” landed on November 18, and Davis has now watched it and come away stung. He told USA TODAY Sports that the film unfairly portrays Al Davis and defies his legacy. Davis did not hold back about how filmmakers treat people who are no longer here.

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“It’s absolutely a crime that they’re able to treat people that have passed away,” he said. “And characterize them in ways that are unfair, and there’s nobody around to protect their legacies.”

Al Davis passed away on October 8, 2011, at 82, and he never got a say in how this film remembers him. His son made that point loud and clear.

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“But to do that to somebody that’s passed away, that can’t defend himself, is totally unfair,” Davis said.

The scene that bothered him most involves Darryl Stingley. In August 1978, Raiders safety Jack Tatum hit the Patriots receiver in a preseason game, and Stingley was left paralyzed.

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The movie shows Al Davis trying to talk John Madden out of visiting Stingley in the hospital. Davis said he was shocked, and he explained why it cut so deep.

“One of the main legacies of my father was how much he took care of people,” Davis said. “And for them to put in the Darryl Stingley incident, that my dad was trying to talk John (Madden) out of going to see him. That’s an example of characterization that hurt me.”

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He said he saw the final cut about two weeks before release. He also said the filmmakers told him in advance that the scene could not be changed.

Davis was not shy about the overall feel of the movie, either. He called it “a cross between ‘Pulp Fiction,’ ‘Vacation,’ and ‘Saturday Night Live’ – not in a good way,” and said he did not know what its purpose was.

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He also took aim at the way Christian Bale played his father.

“I don’t think my dad’s a pimp like Christian Bale played him, but that’s fine,” Davis said.

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He kept the actors out of it. “I don’t blame Christian Bale. I don’t blame Nicolas Cage,” he said.

That is a lot of anger for one film, and it is worth looking at what the film actually does. Here is how “Madden” treats the Raiders icon at the center of this fight.

How the “Madden” Movie Portrays Al Davis

“Madden” is directed by David O. Russell, who also co-wrote and co-produced it. Nicolas Cage plays Hall of Fame coach John Madden, and Christian Bale plays Al Davis.

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Sienna Miller plays Carol Davis, and Kathryn Hahn plays Virginia Madden.

The story follows Madden and Davis from their Super Bowl-winning partnership with the Raiders to Madden’s rise as football’s most recognizable broadcast voice. It ends with the creation of the Madden NFL video game.

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Madden’s Raiders won Super Bowl XI after the 1976 season, beating the Vikings 32-14. He went 103-32-7 as a head coach.

The movie, however, plays loose with the truth. Davis said the depictions of his mother, Carol, and Virginia Madden are largely made up, though some parts are based on real people.

Reviews have not been kind. Roger Ebert’s site described Bale’s Davis as pompous and said the actor chews scenery. It also said the film feels like rejected “Saturday Night Live” sketch material.

Here is the thing, though: Davis saw this coming. Before the film came out, he told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the team had nothing to do with it.

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“I’ve seen some of the dialogue, and some of it has pissed me off,” Davis said then. He also objected to a fictional scene set at the end of the 1976 regular season, with Al Davis angry at Madden over the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

He said the two men were close friends and added, “I just don’t want to see my dad turned into a caricature.”

No public response from the filmmakers or Amazon was included in the story. For the man who runs the Raiders, his father’s legacy is on the line, and he plainly wants it defended.