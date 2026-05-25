“Frustrating”: Ian Rapoport Fires Back at Criticism of NFL Insiders Over Mike Vrabel–Dianna Russini Scandal

Essentials Inside The Story The situation has sparked debates over selective reporting

Former analysts are criticizing the media, and accusing outlets of destroying families

Dianna Russini has completely stepped away from public appearances

The NFL community was set ablaze with discussions of biased reporting and exploitation for traffic when the Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini controversy made headlines. From Bill Belichick’s partner, Jordon Hudson, to Max Kellerman, all raised questions in the media circles and among NFL insiders. Amid this frenzy, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, visibly frustrated, stepped forward to clarify his stance on the drama.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I have been, for sure, frustrated at a lot of people talking about what they think the job of insiders is like, without actually knowing,” said Rapoport on the Between the Tackles podcast. “That’s been frustrating to me over the last month or so, but like the job is still the same. Finding out news, touching base, and talking to all parties as many as you can.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s confirming it, making sure that it comes out in the most accurate and truthful way possible, while also doing it as fast as possible and giving the reader or viewer whatever as much information as they can as you can. It’s being accurate, being fair, being first, and being accountable. I mean, to me, it’s all sort of the same philosophy that leads you to the same thing.”

The Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini controversy made headlines in April 2026 when Page Six first published exclusive photographs of the New England Patriots head coach and former reporter Dianna Russini at a resort in Sedona, Arizona. The situation quickly escalated into a major controversy since both individuals are married to other people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bill Belichick’s partner, Jordan Hudson, was the first of many to question why networks like ESPN and NBC largely sidestepped the scandal. She argued that the media had heavily scrutinized and dissected her own relationship with the former Patriots head coach, but appeared much more hesitant to report on the Vrabel-Russini scandal. Hudson felt it was a clear case of selective reporting, which was also reportedly backed by evidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

While co-hosting Pro Football Talk, Chris Simms attempted to reveal critical information about the Vrabel-Russini situation that coaches and their wives had told him. However, host Mike Florio visibly and repeatedly shut him down on-air. And within two weeks, Simms was removed from NBC’s Football Night in America.

However, Max Kellerman shared a different perspective. The former ESPN analyst questioned the media’s lack of boundaries by accusing the outlets of running gossip and generating traffic under the guise of “journalistic integrity” while destroying families.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s so disgusting to me,” said Kellerman earlier this month. “Without regard to how this affects their spouses, their children, [the media is] putting these families through hell, under the guise of journalistic integrity and ethics, where in fact that is just an excuse to put out salacious stuff. And shame on the media for covering it the way they are.”

Ian Rapoport noted that the industry insiders and reporters are merely stating the facts they receive from their sources. Rapoport has over a decade of experience working as an NFL insider, during which he has broken several major stories. For instance, take how he reported tight end Rob Gronkowski was coming out of retirement strictly to force a trade to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to reunite with Tom Brady in 2020. And that’s what their job as responsible media personnel looks like.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Rapoport does sympathize with how the entire Vrabel-Russini controversy has panned out over the past month.

The fallout of the Vrabel-Russini controversy

After the Sedona resort photographs, Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini have denied the notion of an alleged affair. But since then, things for the Patriots HC and former NFL reporter have turned increasingly worse. In another update, Page Six yet again released photographs of Vrabel and Russini together at the Tribeca Tavern in New York City from a night in March 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the time, Vrabel was the head coach of the Tennessee Titans, and Russini was already engaged to her now-husband, Kevin Goldschmidt. Then, a few days later, TMZ Sports uncovered records and photos showing the two renting a private boat together in Tennessee in June 2021.

Watching how the entire situation has unfolded, Ian Rapoport shared his two cents.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Watching it play out in public has been really sad,” said Rapoport in the same podcast. “I’ve seen this in other walks of life. And in other sorts of celebrities or important people, I’ve never really seen it with people that I know. It’s really different and like not good and sad. But watching it play out in public has been much sadder than I ever anticipated. I would not wish anybody on any level to go through anything like everyone involved in this is going through.”

Not just Rapoport, ESPN’s Adam Schefter also reflected on how Vrabel and Russini’s families might have been affected due to the controversy.

“Not my story. Didn’t report it. Saw like everybody else did,” said Schefter in an appearance on 97.5 The Fanatic. “I don’t know what’s right, don’t know what’s wrong. I feel bad for the families involved. It’s unfortunate. I know both individuals. My first thought would be to the families of the people involved. I just wish everybody the best and hope everything works out.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As things stand, Dianna Russini has completely refrained from public appearances. Meanwhile, Mike Vrabel continues with his responsibilities as the head coach of the New England Patriots, as the team prepares for its first OTAs, beginning on May 27.