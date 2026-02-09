Frustration Erupts Against Bad Bunny & NFL as 5 Million Americans Boycott Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

For the first time in Super Bowl history, the halftime show was led by an artist who primarily sings in a language other than English. Yes, this was Bad Bunny’s moment on the biggest stage in American sports. So, as historic as it sounded, the real question is, did it actually work for everyone watching at home?

Bad Bunny opened the show strutting through a field of workers before the scene smoothly shifted into a street-style dance party in Puerto Rico. Crowd surfing followed, then an actual wedding, and suddenly it felt nonstop. In that sense, the Super Bowl halftime show demands a party, and he delivered one.

Then, just as the pace peaked, the surprises began to roll in. Bad Bunny welcomed Lady Gaga to the stage for a Latin-infused version of “Die With a Smile,” and she did not hold back with her moves. Shortly after, Ricky Martin added a brief but beautiful moment of his own. Meanwhile, cameras caught Pedro Pascal and Jessica Alba dancing along, which only added to the feeling that the show was everywhere at once.

Eventually, the night slowed for a meaningful close. The star-studded performance ended with Bad Bunny delivering a clear message of unity.

“Lo único más poderoso que el odio, es el amor,” he said, reminding viewers that love stands taller than hate.

In that moment, the intent behind the show was obvious. However, despite the polished execution, frustration quickly followed. Online, many US fans shifted the focus to the music itself, with some even claiming millions tuned out in protest.

One fan admitted, “One of the best set designs I’ve seen, but I’m not really a fan of his music.”

Another fan wrote, “I did watch, but I hated it because I don’t understand Spanish. The showmanship looked good if I could understand 🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️.”

Ultimately, that disconnect fueled the boycott talk and kept the backlash alive.

