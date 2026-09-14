Furious Nick Sirianni Lashes Out at NFL Referee After Jalen Hurts Incident Against Commanders

The Philadelphia Eagles secured their first nail-biting win of the 2026 regular season in the game against the Washington Commanders. But the gritty win didn’t come without some frustration for the Eagles. For starters, the quarterback Jalen Hurts got sacked a few times. But things finally boiled over in the third quarter.

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FOX Sports shared the visual of the sack through an X post. With 5:30 remaining in the third quarter, Odafe Oweh sacked Hurts for a six-yard loss. Right after showcasing the sack, the camera moved to Sirianni, who appeared visibly frustrated while speaking with an official on the sideline. However, the coach was not audible in the footage, so it is unclear what he said to the official.

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“And here they are, just that pursuit running on the left side of the pocket. Hate seeing those quarterbacks take those hits like that. But on third down, trying to keep the play alive, which Jalen Hurts does such a great job of. But Washington saying, ‘Not today,'” the commentator could be heard saying.

That wasn’t the only sack Hurts faced in that quarter. At 11:11 remaining on the clock, during a 1st-and-10, Hurts got sacked and lost six yards. Sonny Styles was credited with the sack. Before that, in the first quarter, linebacker Frankie Luvu sacked the quarterback during a 3rd-and-12, sending the Eagles nine yards back.

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Soon, the fans overwhelmed the internet and started arguing about the probable reason behind the coach’s fury, but most couldn’t see the reason at all. They noted that the tackle and the sack were fair play.

Nevertheless, Hurts saved the day with a 22-yard scramble on a 3rd-and-18, and ran up to the middle of the field before Amik Robertson tackled him. It all happened with just 8:03 remaining to play. Later, at 6:02 on the clock, Hurts targeted Dallas Goedert for a 43-yard touchdown pass. It put the Eagles up 24-16.

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“It goes back to all 11 being on the same page and then me taking responsibility with the opportunities that I have with the ball in my hand,” Hurts said after the game.

Thankfully for the Eagles, the Commanders weren’t able to catch up. They did succeed in securing a touchdown with just a minute left on the clock. However, their attempt at a two-point conversion failed. It left the score at 24-22, with the Eagles claiming the ultimate win.

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But it’s worth noting that the Eagles gained only 59 yards of offense in the third quarter. They went three-and-out on the first three drives. Even on defense, they allowed a third-down conversion, an 11-yard run to open the season, and a 13-yard pass on a third-and-10 in the Commanders’ first drive.

Of course, Hurts cannot afford to take multiple punishing sacks every week if Philadelphia hopes to maintain its momentum. The team now turns its attention to an upcoming September 20 road game against the Tennessee Titans.