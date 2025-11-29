Jaxson Dart Makes Huge Admission About His Game After Clearing Concussion Protocol

Essentials Inside The Story Concussion hits can trouble Jaxson Dart in the long-run

For a rookie quarterback, every trip to the medical tent is a cause for concern, but for Jaxson Dart, the narrative isn’t what it seems. He had missed the last two games after suffering a concussion against the Chicago Bears. Now he is back, but before stepping onto the turf again, he opened up about whether he needs to adjust anything after landing in the medical tent four times in his first eight games.

“The narrative’s not necessarily accurate of four concussion checks. I was taken into the tent three of those times for things that had nothing to do with my head,” Dart quickly pushed back on the way his situation had been framed. “They have their own operation of kind of how they handle things.”

His frustration was clear, and his message was simple. He wanted people to understand that not every trip to that tent was the same. Then he shifted the conversation and admitted he is still learning the speed and physical demand of the league.

“I’m still getting used to this game. I’m getting used to the speed of this level. In college, you can watch my tape. I very rarely slid. But this is a different beast. So, for me, I’ve got to be obviously a little bit more responsible when I’m in the open field. But I felt like, quite honestly, I was getting better at it each and every week.”

Dart is taking almost ten hits every game, and that number cannot continue if the New York Giants want him healthy for the long haul. He fully participated in Wednesday’s practice session for the first time since the injury. Last week, he was limited, but his movement looked sharper.

Interestingly, ESPN reported that Dart was disappointed he could not suit up last Sunday in Detroit. He prepared early in the week as if he would play, but doctors did not clear him.

Now that he has officially passed the concussion protocol, the rookie can step back into the huddle with confidence.

Jaxson Dart is ready for the Patriots’ game

Jaxson Dart cleared concussion protocol on Thursday, which sets him up for Monday night against the New England Patriots. Meanwhile, head coach Mike Kafka already mapped out how to get his quarterback back to his usual rhythm.

“We had the same plan that we had last week. We’ll kind of carry that into this week and then just really see what ends up happening throughout the process with Jaxson being in the protocol.”

Right after saying that, he removed all doubt and announced Dart as the starter without hesitation.

Jordan Raanan reported, “Jaxson Dart immediately gets reinserted as the starting quarterback, per coach Mike Kafka. The plan is for him to take all the starter reps for the remainder of the week.”

So, the Giants know they must protect their QB1 better. However, according to offensive coordinator Tim Kelly, who will get his first chance to work with Dart, noted that this time they want the rookie to be ready “to go.”

“He’s done a lot of good things,” Kelly said while mentioning that Dart will need to learn to avoid the big hits. “I think that’s a big part of playing quarterback in this league, especially starting quarterbacks. Especially guys that have his mobility, his mindset, his really understanding the value of being available.”

Dart has started seven games. He has thrown ten touchdown passes and rushed for seven more, and those numbers show why he matters.

But the team sits at 2-10, and their season is almost over. Still, they want to close the year with something positive. Now all eyes turn to next week, especially on how Dart responds under the bright lights.