Jaxson Dart Trumps Jameis Winston at Camp as Russell Wilson Earns Unfiltered Take From Giants WR

The Giants had already offered some clarity as they prepare to face the Bills on August 9. Russell Wilson stands as the obvious starter heading into camp. "These guys will be out here competing, but Russ is our starter," said head coach Brian Daboll in July. Beyond that, no guarantees. The only certainty in East Rutherford is that competition is heating up fast as the unofficial list on the QB roster takes the franchise a bit by surprise.

From the moment the offseason began, the Giants had a mission to reshape their quarterback room. They signed veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston and used a first-round pick to draft Jaxson Dart. Tommy DeVito remains on the roster, adding another layer to an already packed depth chart. Now that Wilson is firmly locked in as QB1, fans are beginning to turn their attention to who slots in behind him. With training camp in full swing, that question has finally been answered (unofficially).

The early answer appears to be Russell Wilson’s backup, Winston, who was officially listed as the second-string quarterback behind Wilson. Dart, however, has been taking most of the second-team reps in camp, showing the team’s long-term intentions. It is clear the Giants are playing both sides. Winston has his perks, adding a valuable dual-threat element when needed in short-yardage or broken-play situations. He has rushed for 1,297 yards and 12 touchdowns on 323 carries, averaging 4.0 yards per attempt. The balance between developing a rookie and leaning on experience is delicate, but very intentional.

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart throws a pass during rookie minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

That is why New York brought in not just one but two veterans, despite knowing they were targeting a quarterback in the draft. Winston, now 31, brings ten seasons of NFL knowledge. Dart, the rookie with raw talent and a high ceiling, is clearly the quarterback of the future. Both have rotated with the second and third-team units during camp. Daboll, though, is not yet focused on public declarations. “We’re focused on us right now,” he said. “We’ll get to Buffalo later in the week. We’ll talk about it as a coaching staff and do what we think is best.” It was an ever-so-diplomatic answer.

One player not bothered by that pressure is Russell Wilson. He holds the top job not just because of stats or accolades but because of his command. His presence and impact on teammates continue to set him apart. “I think that it’s not just about one teammate, it’s about all the teammates. It’s about everybody in the building. It’s about from all the way to the quarterback room, to the receivers, to the running backs, to the tight ends, to the O-line, and the relationship there, all the way to the defensive line, to the corners, and all the way to the training room. … So it’s like, to me, it’s all inclusive, and that’s always the approach,” Wilson said. And now that respect reflects in the locker room as well.

Russell Wilson is credited with locker room success!

Remember, the Giants’ rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers, who made an immediate impact in 2024, delivered a strong season despite instability at the quarterback position. Now in training camp, he is focused on building chemistry with the team, especially with Russell Wilson. In a recent interview clip posted by NFL Network on X, Nabers said, “I feel like this training camp has been going great, taking it day by day, getting to learn my teammates more and more as I go.” That growth has been evident to the coaching staff as well, especially to head coach Brian Daboll.

Daboll credits veteran quarterback Russell Wilson for accelerating Nabers’ development behind the scenes. “[Wilson has] had a very positive impact on Malik,” Daboll said, via Matt Citak of the team’s website. “They have a good relationship, they spend a lot of time in the meeting room, and then they spend time outside just in terms of body maintenance, how Russ takes care of his body, the things he’s done to have a long career. He’s kind of grabbed hold of that, asks a lot of questions, he’s very involved. Talking about Malik in the meetings, communicative.”

Nabers, for his part, confirmed just how crucial that mentorship has been in his early career. “So, just me taking that step all forward and having Russell Wilson in my corner has just been helping me start that process early,” he said. “So, just having him in my corner, he’s been very helpful with doing that. Well, when we talked to Russ, he told us that you want to be an all-time great and his job is to help you get there.” With over a decade of NFL experience, it is no surprise Wilson has embraced the leadership role in the locker room.

However, camp hasn’t been entirely smooth. Injuries have started to thin the depth chart. When asked about how the team navigates these variables, Daboll pointed to flexibility as fans await the results!