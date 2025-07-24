Russell Wilson Counts His Blessings After Ciara & Kids Show Up for Giants QB

“Building a legacy,” Russell Wilson stated during the promotion of his “3Brand” with his wife and kids. Just a few days back, Giants QB’s family lit up the New York skyline with their breathtaking family moment. And the 10-time Pro Bowler QB showcased that he has been raising confident kids with his singer wife Ciara. It gained Marvel-level attention as they showcased the generational ambition at the time. However, this wasn’t one of those instances. Since the Super Bowl champion quarterback signed a $10.5 million deal with the Giants and moved to New York, the family of six has shared many loving and sweet moments together throughout the offseason.

From celebrating his kids’ birthdays and their 9 anniversary, attending sports events, including a New York Yankees game, a NY Knicks game in matching denim outfits, to turning heads with their jaw-dropping Met Gala look, Wilson truly enjoyed time with his family here. And now, right before embarking on the high-pressure QB job for the upcoming season, Mr. Unlimited once again reflected on his gratefulness.

And interestingly, it was not due to his game where he snagged a TD pass. Instead, it was his son Win Harrison’s birthday. As he turned 5 on July 23, the NFL dad could not hold back his emotions. Taking to his official IG handle, Wilson, 36, penned the heartwarming wishes to his son while addressing him as his biggest ‘blessings.’ “Happy Birthday, Win!!! 🎉 Watching you grow is one of the greatest blessings of our lives. You light up every room with your joy, curiosity, and big heart. You’re a true gift from God, and we thank Him every day for you. Keep dreaming big, lil’ man. 🙏🏾 We love you so much!!!” he wrote, tagging his wife Ciara and dropping a red heart in his post.

View this post on Instagram

His post also included a short video clip that recounted his amazing time with his little boy and the whole family. It featured Win’s special moment with Mom and Dad and his 3 siblings, Future Zahir, Sienna Princess, and Amora Princess. It captured their Yankees’ game days, fun, Easter celebrations, family outings, vacation moments, and emotional moments. And it also featured their viral picture in matching black outfits. However, it was not the first time that the former Seahawks’ third-round pick’s affection for his kids caught attention.

On May 19, when his stepson, Future Jr., whom his wife Ciara shares with rapper Future, turned 11 years old, his heartfelt gesture touched many hearts. He celebrated this occasion with all of his heart at Yankee Stadium and gave a heartfelt birthday tribute on social media.

“Happy birthday, Future!!! ❤️ We’re so proud of the young man you are! 11 years old and you somehow teach me something new every day! You are the Light of the World! Daddy and Mommy love you so much!!!” Wilson wrote. He also admired his elder son by addressing him as a “great son,” “best friend,” and “great big brother.” And of course, he managed to make this day even more eventful with baseball hero, Aaron Judge, who gifted him a pair of signed batting gloves and a bat.

Such instances really make him deserving of the ‘SB MVP’ dad title. Well, not only Russell, but his wife and kids are equally devoted to him. And their appearance at the Giants’ training camp really lit up his confidence.

Russell Wilson’s wife and kids cheer him during the Giants’ training camp

“With the green flag, yeah. I mean, that’s the beauty of family. That’s the beauty of love, you know. And also, our family keeps on growing.” This is what the Grammy-winning singer remarked during the Apple Music podcast with Summer Walker in January 2025. It indeed showcased the Wilson family’s love and tight-knit bond with each other. NFL QB’s IG profile is filled with such posts, which emphasize the importance of family. And the latest one came from the Giants’ first training camp on July 22 in New Jersey, as Wilson’s family of 6 turned out to be his biggest cheerleaders.

Wilson’s singer wife and 4 kids helped ease the first-day jitters, with their eye-catching appearance at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey, while they were rooting for their NFL dad. They all sported the Giants’ customized blue-colored jerseys with Wilson’s “No. 3” text print on them.

Even ESPNW also highlighted Ciara and the kids’ shout-out for the QB. “Ciara and the kids take on Giants training camp with Russell Wilson,” they mentioned in the post. Besides Wilson’s family support during the practice, Brian Daboll, the Giants’ head coach, once again showcased his belief in Wilson. He again claimed that Wilson will play as their starting QB over rookie Jaxson Dart. Hence, Wilson, who is entering his 14 season with the Giants, also demonstrated his confidence for the upcoming games in 2025.

“If anybody’s battle-tested, I am. I can handle anything,” Wilson stated. “I think the best part about it, too, is that as a leader, you want everybody to know what they’re getting every day. And I think that’s what I want to be able to establish every day.” With family by his side and faith in his heart, Russell Wilson is all set to enter 2025 ready to lead the Giants.