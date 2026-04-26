Garrett Nussmeier’s Major Health Struggle That Made 31 NFL Teams Pass On Him Before Chiefs Draft

Garrett Nussmeier’s draft experience turned out to be like that of Shedeur Sanders’. The former LSU quarterback was surprisingly available entering Day three of the 2026 draft. It became a tense waiting game for him, as he was initially projected to be the third or fourth QB picked off the board. At long last, however, his phone finally rang in the seventh round. On the other end were the Kansas City Chiefs, who had picked him at No. 249. Turns out, the troubling delay was due to a serious condition that Nussmeier was found to have at the NFL Combine.

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Ahead of the 2025 season, the former LSU star was touted by some as the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft. But his turn came after Carson Beck, Drew Allar, and Cade Klubnik. Garrett Nussmeier had more numbers on the board than any of them, but his injury-marred 2025 season spoiled his chances. He played through the entire season with an oblique/abdominal injury. But during testing at the NFL Combine, Nussmeier was found to have a cyst on his spine. That is what might have pushed him so far back in the draft.

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He has remained “asymptomatic” since before the Shrine Bowl, which is when he’d begun to climb back up the draft boards. According to a report from Tom Pelissero, the cyst isn’t a glaring concern at the moment. But should it flare up, Nussmeier would have to “undergo a minimally invasive procedure and miss just 2-3 weeks while stitches heal.”

The QB had been limited during his entire 2025 campaign. He went from a signal-caller who had notched 4,052 yards in 2024 to just 1,927 yards in 2025. Garrett Nussmeier was no longer the gunslinger he was known to be, and he said at the combine that he used to feel a stabbing pain in his torso. That cyst was pressing on a nerve that affected his oblique muscles and limited his throwing power. While his low 2025 numbers already pushed him down to a Day 2 projection, this development might have forced teams with picks in those rounds to recalibrate and pass him on. It was a tough experience for Nussmeier, but he’s relieved that he finally has a home in the NFL.

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“Oh, man, it was an unbelievable feeling,” Nussmeier said after he was drafted, with a Chiefs cap sitting atop his head. “I felt like I was sitting there waiting forever, so I couldn’t have been more excited to see that area code pop up.”

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“It was difficult for me sitting there and not understanding why, I guess you could say. Obviously, I have a belief in myself and where I believe that I should have been valued. And at the end of the day, I’m just grateful for this opportunity. I said throughout this entire process: it’s not when, it’s where. And I couldn’t be more blessed to go to such a great team.”

How Garrett Nussmeier fits into Chiefs’ QB room

Nussmeier has ample opportunities to look forward to as he makes his way to the Arrowhead. He will most likely be competing with Chris Oladokun and Jake Haener for a backup spot, behind QB Justin Fields and star Patrick Mahomes. And with an offensive genius like Andy Reid, Nussmeier is excited to be donning the red and gold.

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“I’m so excited to be in a room with those guys,” he added. “Coach [Andy] Reid and his unbelievable offensive mind, and obviously, sitting behind Patrick and getting to learn from him. Hopefully, steal some things from him and see the game through his eyes. It’s gonna be an unbelievable experience for me. Something that I’m really grateful for.”

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Nussmeier’s turn came late in the draft, but he’s in a pretty good position to make a mark for himself. Patrick Mahomes is still not at 100%, which should allow him to get plenty of reps this offseason. The ideal recovery time for an ACL tear is nine to 12 months, which makes it possible for the QB1 to return when the season opens. But in case he doesn’t return by Week 1 or 2, there might be an option to see Garrett Nussmeier on the field.

He can easily outshine his competition in the backup spot, having crossed the 300-yard mark eight times in 2024. Nussmeier could see himself as QB2 for these two weeks, waiting behind presumed QB1 replacement Justin Fields. The Chiefs might have gotten a steal deal in Garrett Nussmeier if he remains healthy.